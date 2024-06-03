How to unlock and complete Tacet Field in Wuthering Waves

Tacet Field in Wuthering Waves is among the most challenging arenas, which you can unlock after reaching level 19. However, while many may think that it will take time to reach that level, you can reach the Tacet Fields in no time if you keep competing in daily activities and defending against powerful enemies.

This article will talk about everything you need to know to thrive in the Tacet Fields in Wuthering Waves by completing challenges and earning exciting rewards.

How to complete Tacet Field in Wuthering Waves?

Exciting rewards for completing the Tacet Field challenges (Image via Kuro Games)

Tacet Field in Wuthering Waves has a great reputation for being one of the most generous battlefields, as it gifts plenty of rewards to the players. However, the greed of earning different goodies often makes players forget how difficult these fields can get.

Defeat the Tacet Discords to complete the challenges of Tacet Field in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

Tacet Fields in Wuthering Waves provide plenty of Echos and ascensions that you can earn for winning the fights against some of the toughest enemies. There are usually four waves of Tacet Discords in Wuthering Waves that you need to defeat to farm crucial in-game assets. You can even get five-cost Echos for having a level 15 data bank.

Once you enter a Tacet Field challenge, you must defeat the waves of Tacet Discord within a certain time limit. Each of these Tacet Fields in Wuthering Waves arrives with several different modifiers. For example, a Combusting Variation modifier will cause explosions when the Intro skills are in action.

After completing each challenge, you can interact with a Tacetite by spending Waveplates and earning many powerful materials. However, you must also be aware of the locations of these Tacet Fields in Wuthering Waves for better results.

All locations of Tacet Fields in Wuthering Waves

You can locate all the tacet Fields in Wuthering Waves by the dark spots and tacet Marks visible on the map when you are exploring. Here are all the areas on the map with the Tacet Fields.

Misty Coast

Quichi Village

Desorock Highlands

Dim Forest

Settle Range

Wurming bay

Whining Aix's Mire

Arrive at these areas and open the map to find the Tacet Fields in Wuthering Waves, and play the challenges to win exciting rewards.

