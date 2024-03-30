Your weapons and armor will constantly need to be enhanced and to do so, you'll need to get your hands on Eldricite in Dragon's Dogma 2. This is one of the rarest materials in the game, which is fair when you consider how strong you can get by using it to enhance your gear. But many players struggle to acquire it.

This article will show you how to get Eldricite in Dragon's Dogma 2.

How players can get Eldricite in Dragon's Dogma 2

Specters drop Eldricite in DD2 (Image via Capcom || YouTube/Khrazegaming)

Eldricite in Dragon's Dogma 2 can only be found after defeating Specters, which is partly why this item is so rare. Specters only spawn once you've finished the game with the true ending. The best places to hunt for these creatures are the Misty Marshes and the capital city of Battahl, Bakbattahl.

You'll be able to identify the Specters thanks to the purple glow that they have around them. This is considerably different from the blue glow that ghost-type enemies usually have. The best time to farm for Eldricite in Dragon's Dogma 2 is at night, and you'll have to do a lot of farming, so prepare ahead of time.

There is another method to get your hands on Eldricite in Dragon's Dogma 2. There have been reports stating that players have been able to get this material before the post-game. To do so, you'll need a Pawn in the game equipped with Forager. Ask them to gather resources in the area around Sacred Arbor.

Eldricite has a very low drop rate (Image via Capcom || YouTube/DarkHero2)

If you don't have a Pawn with the Forager specialization, visit any Riftstone around you to find one. It's important to keep visiting Riftstones every once in a while to switch out your support Pawns.

Leave your Pawn be for some time, and they should return with an Eldricite in hand. You can even visit Ibrahim to create a forgery of the item and have two of them. This is a good way to enhance your gear before heading into the final fight that Dragon's Dogma 2 has in store for you.

You now have all the knowledge needed to rack up some Eldricite in Dragon's Dogma 2. Remember, this material should be used wisely since its drop rate is also extremely low.

