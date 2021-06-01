How to get Elite Pass in Free Fire for free in June 2021

The famous battle royale title on mobile platforms, Garena Free Fire, has made a name for itself in the Indian mobile gaming scene. One of the reasons behind its success is the Elite Pass, which helps appease the flourishing fanbase.

Today, Season 37 of the Elite Pass Evil Enchanted went live. It features many exciting rewards like badges, weapon skins, equipment skins, gold, eye-grabbing outfits, character sets, emotes, and more.

But to grab these exciting and unique rewards, players will have to purchase the Elite Pass with diamonds. So, players will have to loosen their wallets to get their hands on these rewards.

This article talks about all details about Free Fire’s Season 37 Elite Pass and how players can claim free diamonds to grab the pass for free.

All details regarding the Free Fire Season 37 Elite Pass

Validity

Image via Free Fire

Garena released the current Elite Pass on June 1st, i.e., today, and will take it down from servers on June 30th.

Free Fire: Season 37 Elite Pass and Elite Bundle

Image via Free Fire

Elite Pass: In-game description and price

The in-game cost of the Free Fire Elite Pass is 499 diamonds, and players will able to enjoy the following perks after unlocking it:

Players can unlock the “elite challenges” and earn more badges.

The daily gold limit will get increased by 100.

The “nickname” will be shown as a glorious red in kills.

Elite Bundle: In-game description and price

Apart from the Free Fire Elite Pass, players can purchase the Elite Bundle for 999 Diamonds to unlock the Elite Pass and earn 50 additional badges. Other than these two perks, players can instantly claim 12 Elite Pass rewards.

How to purchase Free Fire Season 37 Elite Pass and Bundle for free

Image via Free Fire

How to get Free Fire’s Elite pass: Basic process

Players can purchase the Season 37 Elite Pass or Elite Bundle from the in-game ”store.” They should follow the following steps to make the purchase:

Users should open the Free Fire App and tap on the ”Store” section on the left side of the screen. They need to swipe through the visible banners to locate and click on the Evil Enchanted one. Players must press the Upgrade button when choosing between the Elite Pass or Elite Bundle and make the purchase. They will have to confirm the investment in the last step.

How to earn free diamonds in Free Fire

Image via Sportskeeda

The problem with these Elite Passes and Bundles is that they are paid, so many players cannot afford them. But there are some legitimate methods to claim free diamonds and, consequently, the free Elite Pass and Bundle.

Some methods through which players can claim free diamonds are:

Google Opinion Rewards: Players can use the Google Opinion rewards to participate in various surveys and win consequent prizes in the form of actual money, which they can further use in Free Fire to get free diamonds. GPT apps and websites: Like Google Opinion Rewards, players can use other platforms and apps like Easy Rewards, Poll Pay, Swagbucks, Prize Rebel, and more to take part in surveys and earn monetary rewards. Booyah events: This is another way to earn free diamonds, and gamers can use it exclusively for Free Fire. They can participate in events organized on the Booyah app for Free Fire gaming content. Advance Server: Free Fire’s Advance Server is another way to earn free diamonds by reporting bugs or leaving feedback.

To know more about earning free diamonds in Free Fire, players can click here.

