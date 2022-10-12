Transmat effects are a type of cosmetic item in Destiny 2. Once equipped, these effects can be seen whenever a Guardian loads into a landing zone. Essentially, Guardians use their light to teleport into a landing zone, and the default arrival effect is dull and boring.

Destiny 2 boasts a large collection of transmat effects for Guardians to choose from. Some of the coolest looking transmat effects in the game make Guardians look like a Hive Shrieker, or even the huge Cabal ball that keeps dropping out of the sky and crushes Guardians beneath them on Nessus and other Cabal infested areas.

A new transmat effect was recently spotted in the game, and here's how Guardians can obtain it.

How to get the End of the Rainbow transmat effect in Destiny 2 for free

Bungie tends to provide its playerbase with free rewards every now and then. The End of the Rainbow transmat effect is one such free reward. Guardians will have to claim it on Bungie's website before they can actually claim it in Destiny 2. The code for this transmat effect is as follows: R9J-79M-J6C.

Guardians will have to copy this code and then make their way to Bungie's "Code Redemption" website, with the link to the site found here. Once on the website, here's what Guardians need to do next in order to redeem the End of the Rainbow transmat effect for free in Destiny 2:

When on the website, Guardians will be prompted to log into the platform they wish to redeem the code on.

From the menu displayed on the screen, Guardians will have to then click on the platform of their choice.

After the selection, Guardians will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their Bungie account credentials.

That should take them to a page that has a code entry area.

The code mentioned above should be pasted in that given space. And Guardians will then need to click on the button.

If the entire process is performed correctly, they should get a message that looks like the one in the image shown below.

If the above steps are performed correctly, this message should pop up (Screenshot by Sportskeeda)

Once Guardians have claimed this free transmat effect on the Bungie website, they will then have to make their way into Destiny 2. Once in the game, Guardians will have to land at the Tower and make their way to Master Rahool, who also happens to be the Cryptarch. This transmat effect can be picked up from him and can then be equipped.

In general, this transmat effect is interesting and is designed to look like a rainbow. Guardians who enjoy colorful cosmetics will certainly love this transmat effect. Either way, it's worth collecting because, at the end of the day, it's available for free.

Other than that, Destiny 2's Festival of the Lost is almost here and will possibly go live alongside the next weekly reset. It will be interesting to see what events Bungie has planned for the upcoming celebrations in the game. Gyrfalcon's Hauberk is also set to go live once more in the game with the next weekly update.

