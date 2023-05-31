How to get Epona in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

The Legend of Zelda series took a revolutionary step with the 1998 entry Ocarina of Time. As the debut 3D installment in the series, it was also a stepping stone for the action-adventure genre. It introduced elements like horse riding atop the iconic Epona, 3D lock-on, and more. These features have persisted throughout the years in newer entries in the series, including the brand new The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

One of the biggest surprises for fans was the return of Epona, as showcased in one of the gameplay trailers. She was the main method of sandbox traversal back then; the same is true now.

How to obtain Epona in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

Unfortunately, the only way to get Epona is in the same manner as the 2017 predecessor The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild. In other words, you must use specific amiibos to unlock her. Amiibos are figurines created by Nintendo. They are based on various IPs and characters from the celebrated Japanese game developer's catalog. In this case, Epona is an exclusive unlock from the Link amiibo. Alternately, respective amiibo cards work as well.

Either the Super Smash Bros Link or Twilight Princess Link will work. Before players can use them, the amiibo scanning feature must be unlocked first. Thankfully, it becomes available after clearing the Ukouh Shrine as part of the main story progression early in the game. This adds to the ability wheel, which can be opened by pressing and holding the L button. If the option is greyed out, you may have disabled amiibo support by accident.

Enable the feature by going into Options and selecting the first option. With that done, you are ready to scan the amiibos. Here are the steps to do so:

Select the amiibo function from the ability wheel This brings up a prompt for scanning the desired amiibo alongside a white target on the ground, where the reward will be summoned Scan your Super Smash Bros or Twilight Princess Link amiibo This should summon Epona as a wild horse at the target location

Note that with other wild horses in the game, you must tame Epona first. Once that is done, take her to the nearest stable to get her registered. This way, you can summon her at any stable location around the map and ride her. Alternately, if players already had Epona in the previous game on Nintendo Switch, then the save data should carry over, bringing her into Tears of the Kingdom as well. Check your stables to keep track of any registered horses.

What are Epona's stats in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

So horses carry over from BotW to TotK, but this also means I now have two Epona

As with all horses found around Hyrule, Epona also has a few stat numbers to note. They are as follows:

Strength : 4 stars

: 4 stars Speed : 4 stars

: 4 stars Stamina : 4 stars

: 4 stars Temperament: Gentle

With high ratings in all three categories, Epona is one of the best horses in the game. Her Gentle temperament ensures she is less prone to disobeying orders when mounted. However, there are a few minor caveats to note. Epona cannot be renamed, nor can her saddle and bridle be replaced. Furthermore, it is not possible to attach a towing harness to her either. Thankfully, stables allow registering multiple horses so she can be summoned when desired.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is out right now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch console.

