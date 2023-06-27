How to get to Equilibrium Level 6 in Honkai Star Rail?

Grinding to reach Equilibrium Level 6 may take a long time in Honkai Star Rail, but it's more than doable. To reach this level, players must have a Trailblaze Level of 65. Afterward, they must then complete a Trials of the Equilibrium mission. Most players should be familiar with this process since the previous Equilibrium Levels follow a similar pattern.

The only difference then was the player had to reach lower Trailblaze Levels and fight weaker enemies for their Trials of the Equilibrium. Equilibrium Level 6 was the highest they could achieve when this article was written. That also meant Trials of the Equilibrium: Part Six was the last mission in its chain at this time.

Honkai Star Rail guide: How to get to Equilibrium Level 6

An example of a player who finished Trials of the Equilibrium: Part Six (Image via HoYoverse)

Anybody on this guide is presumably Equilibrium Level 5 and is looking to become Equilibrium Level 6. If not, then here's a summary of how you reached the past few levels in Honkai Star Rail:

EL1: Become Trailblaze Level 20, do Not Good With Farewells, and pass Trials of the Equilibrium: Part One.

Become Trailblaze Level 20, do Not Good With Farewells, and pass Trials of the Equilibrium: Part One. EL2: Become Trailblaze Level 30 and pass Trials of the Equilibrium: Part Two.

Become Trailblaze Level 30 and pass Trials of the Equilibrium: Part Two. EL3: Become Trailblaze Level 40 and pass Trials of the Equilibrium: Part Three.

Become Trailblaze Level 40 and pass Trials of the Equilibrium: Part Three. EL4: Become Trailblaze Level 50 and pass Trials of the Equilibrium: Part Four.

Become Trailblaze Level 50 and pass Trials of the Equilibrium: Part Four. EL5: Become Trailblaze Level 60 and pass Trials of the Equilibrium: Part Five.

You will naturally get to unlock Equilibrium Level 6 by playing Honkai Star Rail and continually increasing your Trailblaze Level.

- 2-3 5* relics in Cavern (very low chance)

- 2-3 5* relics from new unlocked Simulated Universe worlds (very low chance)

- 3 boss materials and 3 5* relics from Echo of War In Equilibrium level 6, you can now start to get- 2-3 5* relics in Cavern (very low chance)- 2-3 5* relics from new unlocked Simulated Universe worlds (very low chance)- 3 boss materials and 3 5* relics from Echo of War #HonkaiStarRail In Equilibrium level 6, you can now start to get - 2-3 5* relics in Cavern (very low chance) - 2-3 5* relics from new unlocked Simulated Universe worlds (very low chance) - 3 boss materials and 3 5* relics from Echo of War #HonkaiStarRail https://t.co/FgByZiAYYU

Remember, you need to be Trailblaze Level 65, so make sure to grind some Trailblaze EXP whenever possible via the following methods:

Completing Missions

Do your Daily Training Activity tasks

Opening chests

Any activity that involves Trailblaze Power (like Calyxes)

Simulated Universe completions (first time only)

It may take Honkai Star Rail players several days or weeks to finally reach Trailblaze Level 65, depending on their current progress. Players behind might even need over a month of casual grinding if their time schedule is too strict.

Trials of the Equilibrium: Part Six

After reaching Trailblaze Level 65, players must complete Trials of the Equilibrium: Part Six to reach Equilibrium Level 6. This Honkai Star Rail mission involves going to Cloudford and taking care of two Level 80 bosses. One battle contains:

1x Blaze Out of Space: Weak to Physical, Ice, and Quantum

Weak to Physical, Ice, and Quantum 2x Mara-Struck Soldier: Weak to Fire, Ice, and Quantum

The second battle has the following enemies:

1x Disciple of Sanctus Medicus: Shape Shifter: Weak to Ice, Wind, and Imaginary

Weak to Ice, Wind, and Imaginary 2x Mara-Struck Soldier: Weak to Fire, Ice, and Quantum

It's worth having a strong Ice user in the party since both battles feature enemies weak to Ice. Of course, any strong lineup with well-built characters shouldn't have much trouble clearing this content.

Upon successfully completing both battles, Trailblazers will achieve Equilibrium Level 6. They will also get 45 Stellar Jade alongside some other minor rewards in addition to the Don't Make This Too Easy (III) achievement.

