How to get every ending in Atomfall?

Atomfall is an action-survival game with six different endings. Your ultimate objective is to escape the quarantine zone. Before diving deeper, let’s briefly go over the game to understand it better.

Inspired by real-life events, the game is set five years after the Windscale disaster, in an alternate fictional world with its own storyline.

At the start, a scientist in a hazmat suit awakens you and asks you to investigate the Interchange, a key area in the game. This secret facility holds the truth behind the disaster, buried deep within.

As you investigate, you gradually progress toward your escape.

This article explains all six endings and helps you decide which one to choose based on your approach.

Atomfall offers six different endings

Every ending is unique and requires you to help someone in exchange for their promise of a way out. Some of the six key individuals are connected, while others are not, and each has their own objectives and outcomes. Completing their tasks helps you understand the game’s deeper narrative.

To grasp the full picture, you should complete these two specific endings—those involving Dr. Garrow and Dr. Alan Holder. While the choice is yours, interacting with these two characters provides a more complete and satisfying conclusion.

The six individuals who play a role in your escape are: The Unknown Telephone Caller, Captain Grant Sims, Dr. Garrow, Dr. Alan Holder, Joyce Tanner, and Mother Jago.

For the best experience, it’s recommended to engage in conversations with all of them and complete their tasks. Doing so will grant you essential items that will benefit your journey.

Before proceeding, this guide will not provide a detailed mission walkthrough for each character. Instead, it will highlight key story elements and their final objectives. However, one common task remains: activating the Interchange and powering up the Central Processing Center to open the Windscale entrance.

To achieve this, you must activate all four Data Centers—Alpha, Bravo, Charlie, and Delta. Once they are powered, use the Signal Redirector to redirect power to the Central Processing Center. This will activate it and unlock the Windscale entrance.

The Unknown Telephone Caller ending in Atomfall

This is the first mysterious person who contacts you instead of you reaching out to them. As soon as you exit the bunker and step into the Slatten Dale region, you will hear a telephone ringing inside a red telephone booth. Answering it reveals a cryptic message: “Oberon must die.” This moment sets up the suspense.

The unknown telephone caller in Atomfall (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

This is by far the easiest ending, as the caller only requires you to eliminate Oberon. To do so, follow the steps to open the Windscale entrance, then head inside and destroy Oberon.

Once inside the Oberon site, you'll find four explosives—two on each side of the site. Simply activate them, return to the control room, and pull the Self-Destruct lever. This will destroy the site.

After that, return to the Derelict Bunker, where you first woke up. Enter the same room, and per the Telephone Caller’s instructions, sleeping gas will be released for safety purposes, making you unconscious and ending the game.

Captain Grant Sims ending in Atomfall

Interacting with Capt Sims in Atomfall (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

Captain Grant Sims is the head of the Protocol Army, who is stationed in the quarantine zone. If you interact with him upon reaching Wyndham Village, he will ask for your assistance. To gain his trust, investigate the village and report unusual activities, such as the murder inside the church.

Once you earn his trust, he will ask you to retrieve information from Dr. Garrow, a high-priority prisoner in Skethermoor Prison. If you cooperate with the Protocol Army, they won’t attack you in restricted zones, but the Interchange entrance will remain off-limits.

Interact with Dr Garrow and retrieve the information that Captain Sims wants. Additionally, you must also retrieve the Signal Redirector—a crucial item needed to power the Central Processing Center and open the Windscale plant entrance.

Sims then assigns you another task: recovering a stolen radio part from The Speaking Cave in Casterfall Woods, taken by the Druids. If you retrieve it, he will promise a way out.

For the final task, Sims will instruct you to enter the Windscale plant and destroy Oberon, just like in the Telephone Caller ending.

After completing this mission, return to Skethermoor Camp, where a plane will be waiting for you and Sims.

Dr. Garrow ending in Atomfall

Dr. Garrow is one of the key scientists behind Oberon and is partly responsible for the disaster. She is imprisoned in Skethermoor Prison, held as a high-priority detainee in the lowest section.

Interacting with Dr Garrow in Atomfall (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

If you want to uncover the full story, helping her is crucial. First, break her out of prison. She will then relocate to the Interchange, where you can find her.

After speaking with her, she will request that you retrieve her research notes from the Robotics Head Office. Once you return them, she gives you a Keycard and asks you to access the Casterfell Woods Dam Data Store.

There, she instructs you to enter the command “GEN ERA,” though she does not reveal its purpose. Executing this command erases all stored data.

Upon returning to her, she explains that Oberon was used to develop Atomic Batteries, an advanced energy source meant to revolutionize Britain's technology.

Now, she asks you to extract a sample from the Windscale plant. To do so, you must power the drill using two Atomic Batteries. These can be obtained by either:

Destroying the robots near the Oberon site .

. Retrieving one from the Oberon site's storeroom (if you already have one).

After powering the drill, head to the control room, pull the extraction lever, and retrieve the sample from a console present at the site.

Return to Dr. Garrow at the Robotics Head Office, where she awaits. After a final conversation, the game ends with both of you escaping.

Dr. Alan Holder ending in Atomfall

Dr. Alan Holder is a hidden character, and you may never encounter him unless you actively search for him. However, he offers one of the most twisted endings and provides deeper insight into the Oberon site and the disaster.

Interacting with Dr Alan Holder in Atomfall (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

To find him, you must first go to the Medical Section inside the Interchange and collect the Church Cellar Key.

Then, head to St. Katherine’s Church in Wyndham Village, where you’ll find a locked basement room. Use the key to enter and meet Dr. Alan Holder.

If you have not freed Dr. Garrow, Alan will ask you to do so but intends to kill her later. Then, he instructs you to retrieve a poison from the Medical Section using a Keycard he provides.

This poison, labelled Sample One, is meant to kill Oberon.

Follow these steps to poison Oberon:

Reach the Oberon site. Locate two fire safety valves and turn them on. Find the Fire Safety Fluid Input Console, insert Sample One, and activate the Fire Safety System lever in the control room.

This disperses the poison, neutralizing Oberon.

Afterwards, meet Dr. Alan Holder in the Medical Tunnel, where both of you will escape.

Joyce Tanner ending in Atomfall

Joyce Tanner does not contribute significantly to the story, making this one of the least impactful endings.

Interact with Joyce Tanner in Atomfall (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

To proceed with her, first activate all three Radio Towers in:

Slatten Dale

Skethermoor

Casterfell Woods

Next, she asks you to:

Retrieve the sample (same steps as Dr. Garrow’s ending). Destroy the Oberon site (same method as Sims and the Telephone Caller endings).

Afterwards, return to Charlie Data Center, where she will leave a note indicating her final location.

She will be waiting in Casterfell Woods, where a plane awaits, and both of you will escape.

Mother Jago ending in Atomfall

Mother Jago offers the most unique ending, where you don’t escape in a traditional sense. Instead, you undergo a spiritual escape, becoming one with the earth.

Interacting with Mother Jago in Atomfall (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

She believes that the Oberon infection is a natural evolution, meant to heal the world. Her goal is to enhance the infection rather than stop it.

To aid her, follow these steps:

Retrieve her Herbalism Book from the Druids' castle in Casterfell Woods. Deliver an offering to The Speaking Cave, placing it beneath the branch statue. Recover a Growth Stimulant from the Medical Tunnels.

Once obtained, she instructs you to spread the Growth Stimulant over the Oberon site, following the same steps as Dr. Alan Holder’s poisoning method—but instead of poison, you insert the Growth Stimulant.

After escaping the Windscale plant, head to the Druids’ Castle in Casterfell Woods.

At the lowest section, you’ll find a blue-lit pit, and jumping in the pit will set you free.

That covers everything there is to know about all six Atomfall endings in detail.

