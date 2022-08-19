How to get Fatty Cuts in Tower of Fantasy

Fatty Cuts are a rare cooking ingredient that gamers will have a hard time obtaining in Tower of Fantasy (ToF). Finding Fatty Cuts requires a lot of patience on the player's end since they are not an abundant resource that can be obtained easily, such as Dandelion Seeds or Carbonated Water.

Instead, players will have to fight to obtain Fatty Cuts. They have a low chance of dropping, and not every monster will provide this meat for players to collect.

How to farm Fatty Cuts in Tower of Fantasy

Assaulting a Honey Badger provides the best chance at obtaining Fatty Cuts (Image via Perfect World)

Players can farm Fatty Cuts in ToF. They just have to make enough progress in the game first to be able to do so. This requires them to completely finish Chapter One and make it into the Banges region during Chapter Two.

In Chapter Two, the rest of the map becomes available even if players aren't necessarily strong enough for the dangers that some of the other regions have to offer. This doesn't mean they can't venture out to try to find some rare materials, though.

If players have an upgraded Suppressor, they should be able to get through the Crown region's radiation with no problem. Otherwise, waiting a bit and progressing further into the game's story and obtaining a higher level is a good idea.

Regardless of when players feel ready to get some Fatty Cuts, here is how to do so:

Travel to the Crown region, east of Banges.

Head to the center of the region and start a farming path around the Crown Mines in a circle.

This circle should go around the body of water and end up near the Miners' Camp.

Near the edge of the river, players will spot rather large Honey Badgers. They can deal some serious damage to players but can't take too many hits. With solid defenses in place, players should be able to strike down the Honey Badgers easily. They have the best chance of dropping Fatty Cuts when defeated.

Circling the farming path should see these Badgers respawn before the circle has been completed, meaning players can consistently fight them to try and earn Fatty Cuts each time.

There won't be too many other hostile creatures on the route. This will allow players to focus on the Honey Badgers and getting those Fatty Cuts in Tower of Fantasy.

How to use Fatty Cuts in Tower of Fantasy

Use Fatty Cuts at a cooking station or cooking robot in Tower of Fantasy (Image via Perfect World)

After obtaining Fatty Cuts, players can put them to use at a cooking robot. There should be no reason for players to eat a Fatty Cut since it only provides four Satiety points and doesn't heal the character at all; there are much better resources to eat outright instead of cooking with them in order to obtain Satiety and HP. However, adding Fatty Cuts to any recipe where needed will increase its HP restoration greatly.

