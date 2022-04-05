How to get Fodder in Rune Factory 5

Players of Rune Factory 5 can partake in many activities. Some of these involve farming, completing requests, and building relationships. However, players can also tame various monsters that are out and about in the world.

In order to keep them around, players will need to feed their monsters Fodder. Here is how players can gather more Fodder in Rune Factory 5.

How players can get more Fodder in Rune Factory 5

Rune Factory 5 is a delightful blend of RPG and simulation games, so players will be treated to a wealth of different activities. Players have a farm that they can work on, but they can also bring some monsters along for the experience.

Players can have their monsters help them out on the farm, but must feed them food in order to keep them happy.

How players can get Fodder

Players must undertake a few steps to start gaining Fodder. The steps are as follows:

Players must complete the Whispering Woods

After this happens, Ryker will have the player build a Monster Barn

After the Monster Barn is completed, players can obtain the Fodder seeds from the store for 30g. These seeds will take 4 days of in-game time to finish growing.

Players can now feed the monsters

There are many monsters that players can use, both on the farm and in combat, to help them gain an edge (Image via Rune Factory 5)

Once players have grown the Fodder, they can feed the monsters through the following steps:

Take the harvested Fodder and place it in the Fodder Bin

Players can choose the amount of Fodder that they wish to place in this bin

Once the number of Fodder has been chosen, the monsters will go over to the Fodder Bin to consume their meal.

Fodder is a renewable resource

Players do not need to purchase more seeds when they harvest Fodder. The seeds for the plots will regrow; they just need to wait 4 days worth of in-game time in order to harvest them.

The only time players need to purchase more seeds is when they need to expand the plots on their farm. Thus, Fodder is a great renewable resource that can benefit both the players and their monsters.

Edited by Saman