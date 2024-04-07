How to get free Egypt Scenery in Clash of Clans?

The Egypt Scenery in Clash of Clans was released on April 3, 2024, in the in-game shop, enabling players to jazz up their village with Egyptian-themed decorations. Prior to its scheduled launch, this scenery was first showcased in the Clash of Clans Golden Sand Challenge, which required players to collect 3 stars by raiding a village adorned with this decoration.

This article provides a step-by-step guide to players for accessing the Egypt Scenery in Clash of Clans.

About Google Play Games offer and Egypt Scenery cost

Google Play Games beta website (Image via Google)

Google Play Games regularly circulates free voucher codes to promote their platform, which facilitates mobile games on PC. As part of their promotional effort, they have recently launched a global Clash of Clans discount offer for in-game purchases. Keep in mind that this discount depends on the players' place of residence and the cost is charged based on their local currency.

For instance, players residing in the United States will get a discount of $10 while Indian players will get a 500 INR discount on the in-app purchase.

Additionally, the Egypt Scenery in Clash of Clans also has variables that are influenced by the country's economy. For US players, this pack is worth $6.99, which is less than the $10 discount that Google provides. Hence, they can get this premium decoration without spending their money.

Steps to get free Egypt Scenery in Clash of Clans

Cost of Egypt Scenery in Clash of Clans (Image via Supercell)

Here are all the steps you will need to get the desired decoration:

Open the Google Play Games beta website on your PC Click on the Download Beta button to initiate the process Once downloaded, open the setup and select the Install button Give the various permissions required to install this app Open the installed app on your PC Search and install the Clash of Clans app inside the Google Play Games platform Run this Supercell game and click on the Shop button to proceed Select the Egypt Scenery pack. The discount will automatically be applied and you just need to complete the payment process to get the desired reward

The validity of this Google offer is limited, so players should seize its benefits promptly. It is also worth mentioning that the Google Play Games platform is accessible in only select countries, meaning some players may not be eligible to redeem this offer. Those unable to do so can create a US Gmail account and utilize a VPN to access the Egypt Scenery in Clash of Clans.

Check out more articles related to Clash of Clans:

Clash of Clans Egypt King Hero Skin: Cost, design, and more || Clash of Clans defense tier list || Clash of Clans Hero Equipment tier list