How to get free Layla in Genshin Impact 3.8

Genshin Impact players are in for a treat with the latest version 3.8's flagship event, Secret Summer Paradise. Completing Part II of the event quest allows players to participate in four mini-games to win valuable in-game resources and event currency, Fascinating Phenocrysts. Collecting enough event currency will enable players to obtain a special reward: a free copy of Layla.

This 4-star Cryo character has a kit that provides good shields and applies consistent Cryo through her abilities. While she works best in Cryo teams, her defensive kit is also versatile for other Genshin Impact teams. This article will discuss everything players need to know to unlock their own free copy of Layla in the patch 3.8 update.

Genshin Impact 3.8: Collect 1200 Fascinating Phenocrysts to get free Layla in Secret Summer Paradise event

Participate, Collect, and Unlock (Image via HoYoverse)

In the Secret Summer Paradise event, Genshin Impact players can obtain a free copy of Layla as a special reward. Remember that players must complete Part II - Mirage Paradise in Crisis to participate in mini-games. The event features a total of four mini-games such as:

Spino Blaster

Sojourns of the Barking Fox

Dance of Flashing Thought

Bing Bang Finchball

Participating in these mini-games will reward various in-game resources such as Primogems, Mora, and more. Furthermore, players will also receive Fascinating Phenocrysts, an event currency needed to obtain Layla. As shown in the image above, players must collect around 1200 Fascinating Phenocrysts to unlock Night Star's Promise in Genshin Impact 3.8 update.

Overview of 4 event mini-games

Mini-game preview (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned previously, Genshin Impact 3.8 flagship event features four mini-games in Veluriyam Mirage. Here is a summary of them.

Spino Blaster

A shooting mini-game where players use a water gun to shoot down mid-air targets. Shooting the targets consecutively will start a combo meter which can be maintained to reach new high scores.

Sojourns of the Barking Fox

Control Barking Fox and collect as many Adventure coins as possible while reaching the destination within the time limit. Avoid Sleetdros Fruits and Disruptor Orbs during the trials, which can give time penalties.

Dance of Flashing Thought

A combat-based mini-game where players will defeat enemies to accumulate Honed Will to activate Honed Focus. While Honed Focus is active, characters will receive various buffs, which will help them complete the challenge more quickly.

Bing Bang Finchball

A game of precision and consistency where players will launch finchballs to place them in high-scoring zones. The objective is to reach the target score to collect rewards.

Overall, this is an excellent opportunity for players to get a new addition to their roster and accumulate more resources to prepare for Fontaine updates in Genshin Impact.

