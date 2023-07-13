How to get Joyeux Voucher finder Gadgets in Genshin Impact: Flowing Joyspar and Felicitous Joyspar guide

Two Genshin Impact Gadgets, known as Flowing Joyspar and Felicitous Joyspar, can help players find more Joyeux Vouchers. Travelers seeking to maximize how many Primogems they can acquire in this update will find these two Gadgets quite useful. Note that they will expire after Version 3.8 ends, so anybody interested in getting these items has to do so before then.

Both the Flowing Joyspar and Felicitous Joyspar Gadgets help players find Joyeux Vouchers by marking nearby chests and Time Trial Challenges. The latter item is much better at locating everything, although it has a much higher requirement to obtain. How players can get these Gadgets in Genshin Impact 3.8 will be detailed below.

How to get Flowing Joyspar and Felicitous Joyspar Gadgets to find more Joyeux Vouchers in Genshin Impact

This event contains a ton of rewards, including two temporary Gadgets (Image via HoYoverse)

Go to Secret Summer Paradise's event page and select the Collection on Cloud Nine option. On the right side is a whole bunch of rewards tied to the number of Joyeux Vouchers that you have collected thus far. Here are the rewards equal to the number of vouchers that you could've obtained thus far:

30: 30 Primogems + 20,000 Mora + 2x Agnidus Agate Fragment

30 Primogems + 20,000 Mora + 2x Agnidus Agate Fragment 60: 30 Primogems + 20,000 Mora + 2x Varunada Lazurite Fragment

30 Primogems + 20,000 Mora + 2x Varunada Lazurite Fragment 90: 30 Primogems + 20,000 Mora + 2x Nagadus Emerald Fragment + 1x Flowing Joyspar

30 Primogems + 20,000 Mora + 2x Nagadus Emerald Fragment + 1x Flowing Joyspar 120: 30 Primogems + 20,000 Mora + 2x Vajrada Amethyst Fragment

30 Primogems + 20,000 Mora + 2x Vajrada Amethyst Fragment 150: 30 Primogems + 20,000 Mora + 2x Vayuda Turquoise Fragment

30 Primogems + 20,000 Mora + 2x Vayuda Turquoise Fragment 180: 20,000 Mora + 2x Hero's Wit + 2x Shivada Jade Fragment

20,000 Mora + 2x Hero's Wit + 2x Shivada Jade Fragment 210: 20,000 Mora + 2x Hero's Wit + 2x Prithiva Topaz Fragment

20,000 Mora + 2x Hero's Wit + 2x Prithiva Topaz Fragment 240: 20,000 Mora + 2x Hero's Wit + 4x Mystic Enhancement Ore

20,000 Mora + 2x Hero's Wit + 4x Mystic Enhancement Ore 270: 20,000 Mora + 2x Hero's Wit + 4x Mystic Enhancement Ore + 1x Felicitous Joyspar

That means you need to collect at least 90 Joyeux Vouchers to get the Flowing Joyspar and then obtain 270 Joyeux Vouchers for the Felicitous Joyspar. There is no alternate way to obtain these items via legitimate means.

What does the Flowing Joyspar do in Genshin Impact?

You unlock this item at 90 Joyeux Vouchers (Image via HoYoverse)

Using this Gadget will reveal all the nearby chests, Time Trial Challenges, and Joyeux Voucher Boxes that you haven't collected yet. This is valuable since you can unlock this item early in the Secret Summer Paradise event, which will be incredibly helpful for collecting more rewards down the line.

You can see how far the reveal radius is upon use since the minimap briefly has a blue circle. It takes ten seconds for Genshin Impact players to reuse this item.

What does the Felicitous Joyspar do in Genshin Impact?

You can get this Gadget upon collecting 270 Joyeux Vouchers (Image via HoYoverse)

The Felicitous Joyspar replaces the previous Gadget and has a much wider radius. While finding additional Joyeux Vouchers isn't too useful by itself, that currency is usually bundled with Primogems and other minor loot a player may enjoy getting.

Thus, it is in some players' best interest to use Felicitous Joyspar to farm as many Primogems as possible before the Fontaine update comes out (assuming players don't want to follow video or text guides for everything).

GTA 5's mammoth $7,700,000,000 earnings set to be challenged by upcoming game! Know more here.

Poll : 0 votes