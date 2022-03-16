How to get the Galactic Magpie emblem for Destiny 2 Vow of the Disciple

After days of struggling inside the Vow of the Disciple raid in Destiny 2, the community is focusing on grinding out each encounter for pinnacles and exclusive gears. With over six legendary weapons to choose from, almost every gear in this raid can significantly improve a player's inventory.

However, things don't end there as each encounter needs to be completed to perfection with all six members of the fireteam. The Vow of the Disciple raid has four major encounters, which grant players a chance to get a completion emblem after defeating the final boss.

However, there is another emblem that everyone was supposed to get once they carried ten players to the very end, but it never went through because of a certain glitch. Bungie is now giving it to everyone who has finished Vow of the Disciple even once.

How to get the Galatic Magpie emblem in Destiny 2 and error code fix

1) How to get the emblem

Bungie's official website rewards tab (Image via Bungie)

To start things off, head to Bungie's official website and log in using your respective platform account details. It can be either Xbox, PlayStation, Steam, or Stadia. Once you're logged in, head to the "Store" tab at the top and click on "Bungie Rewards."

Bungie Rewards page (Image via Bungie)

After heading into the Bungie Rewards page, you will see two additional options. One will direct you to the official store, while the other will lead you to any unclaimed or claimed rewards. Click on "Claim Digital Rewards" to head to the correct page.

Vow of the Disciple emblem (Image via Bungie)

Simply click on "Claim Reward" after you see the Galactic Magpie emblem on the page. This will send the emblem inside the account bound to Bungie.

The acquired emblem in the section (Image via Destiny 2)

To get it inside Destiny 2, restart any ongoing instances of the game and head to the Flair tab under "Collections." Players must then look for the "Galactic Magpie" emblem in the "General" section and acquire it.

As mentioned before, you need to have Vow of the Disciple cleared at least once to obtain this emblem. Fortunately, this can be picked up whenever the player desires, as there isn't any time limit to claiming it.

