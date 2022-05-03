How to get the Gargoyle’s Black Halberd in Elden Ring

Elden Ring features a staggeringly long list of weapons, featuring countless weird and wonderful special effects. From the biggest bosses to the weakest minions, players can find fascinating tools in the strangest of places using the deadliest of methods.

The Gargoyle's Black Halberd is an elegant bronze polearm with a grisly black blade. Players can benefit from the increased reach, powerful strikes, and enjoyable special abilities of this unique weapon after picking it up.

Getting the Gargoyle's Black Halberd in Elden Ring

Elden Ring features countless bosses, only a percentage of whom must be defeated to complete the game's main storyline. Though they aren't essential, every boss carries a few special details that make them worth the confrontation.

To earn the Gargoyle's Black Halberd, players must take down the monster that wields it: the Black Blade Kindred. The weapon resembles that wielded by Valiant Gargoyles, but Kindred put the special touch on it that gave him his nickname.

The Black Blade Kindred is an optional boss who can be found in Dragonbarrow. He sits in front of the gate which is the entrance to the Bestial Sanctum. Take him down and earn his distinctive weapon.

The Black Blade Kindred has around 12,500 HP and some attacks with almost comical reach. He's not the deadliest foe in the game, but he is a substantial threat. There are a few cheap strategies players have found to make taking him down easy.

His location is locked to the gate, so long-range players can take pot-shots and run to weaken the foe. Alternatively, they can attack and run into the Beastial Sanctum.

Hide behind Gurranq Beast Clergyman and the Kindred will forget the player's presence. While many of his attacks can reach through walls, especially his deadly roar, they won't aggro the Beast Clergyman and can be safely avoided.

Whether in a straight fight or through underhanded tactics, players will earn the Gargoyle's Black Halberd after taking down this Black Bade Kindred. Players will also walk away with 88,000 Runes and the Gargoyle's Blackblade for good measure.

Using the Gargoyle's Black Halberd in Elden Ring

Players have mixed opinions about the Gargoyle's Black Halberd. Some see it as an unfinished weapon that lacks creativity, but there are a couple of builds that turn it into a very dangerous tool.

This halberd requires 26 Strength, 10 Dexterity, and 22 Faith to wield effectively. It deals piercing damage along with Holy damage, to create a unique combination.

The halberd comes with the Spinning Slash skill, which comes attached to a variety of tools. While it deals a fair amount of damage and hits in a wide arc, players were hoping for more from this weapon.

The best use of this weapon is paired with the Golden Halberd. Dual-wielding takes high stats but destroys life bars with incredible speed. Consider picking up the Golden Halberd and buffing up to make the most of this weapon.

Elden Ring features a ton of great weapons, and there's always a build to make something powerful. Just hunt down the Black Blade Kindred to add this Halberd to the arsenal.

