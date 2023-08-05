How to get the Generating Band ring in Remnant 2?

Remnant 2 features an array of potent weapons and unique items, including Rings that offer valuable assistance in combat. These can be obtained while progressing through the main campaign. Obtaining them involves various methods, such as completing specific tasks or exploring particular areas. Hence, paying close attention to your surroundings during the playthrough is crucial, as you may come across these valuable items.

One such item is the Generating Band ring, which can be acquired in the Nerud World. However, obtaining it requires quick action. During your playthrough, you will encounter a challenging area known as The Hatchery. This Dungeon starts flooding, posing a deadly threat unless you act swiftly. This article provides valuable information on acquiring the Generating Band ring in Remnant 2.

What are the steps to obtain the Generating Band ring in Remnant 2

Generating Band ring in Remnant 2 (Image via Gearbox Software)

Prior to embarking on your quest to obtain the Generating Band ring in Remnant 2, it's important to note that the appearance of specific items is not assured during one playthrough. This implies that you may need to restart the game or switch to adventure mode to improve your chances of finding the desired items.

Alternatively, it is possible that the items you seek might indeed appear. Players have reported finding the Generating Band ring exclusively in the Hatchery Dungeon, so there is a chance you might also discover it there. However, if you are unable to find it in the Hatchery, you may have to reroll the game to try again.

Here are the steps to obtain the Generating Band ring in Remnant 2:

Reach a specific spot that contains a control panel (Image via Gearbox Software)

Begin an Adventure mode in the Nerud World and choose the Hatchery as your starting point.

Progress through the area until you reach a specific spot that contains a control panel.

Interact with the control panel, which will trigger an event called "The Flooded Room Event."

After activating the event, leave the area and head downwards. You'll come across a machinery door. Enter the door to access another area.

Once inside, quickly make your way to the upper areas because the water will start filling up the location.

Continue forward until you encounter a broken path. Jump across the gap to reach the next area.

Proceed to the right side using the ladder, and as you move forward, you will obtain the Generating Band ring.

Once you obtain the Generating Band ring, it becomes a valuable asset in battle, providing substantial assistance by gradually replenishing your character's health. When activated, this ring restores 3% of your character's Max Health per second. The continuous healing it offers significantly boosts your characters' survivability, making it a crucial item in your inventory.

Apart from the Generating Band ring, several other hidden rings require you to complete specific tasks to acquire them. Each ring possesses a unique ability that boosts your character's strength, and you can equip up to four at the same time.

While relying on Weapons and Archetypes is crucial, incorporating rings into your strategy will significantly improve your chances of effectively completing objectives.