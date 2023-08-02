How to get the Rusted Heirloom ring in Remnant 2

Remnant 2 offers challenging quests that require you to collect crucial items throughout your adventure. Among these items, Rings are precious as they grant additional advantages when facing formidable foes in combat. As you progress, a wide variety of Rings will come your way, with some being unique yet concealed, necessitating the solving of puzzles or cracking of codes.

The Rusted Heirloom is a prime example of such a Ring, hidden within a safe located in the Great Sewers area or Harvester’s Reach area, requiring you to discover the secret code.

It is crucial to acquire the Rusted Heirloom during your journey as it significantly enhances your character's survivability. The Ring grants you two stacks of Bulwark whenever your HP drops below 50%, a beneficial buff that boosts your character's damage reduction.

Each stack of Bulwark reduces incoming damage by 5%, which can be utilized up to three stacks to achieve a total of 15% damage reduction. This article provides details on acquiring the Rusted Heirloom in Remnant 2.

What are the steps to obtain the Rusted Heirloom ring in Remnant 2?

Step 1: Locate the Iron Safe

Iron Safe location in Remnant 2 (Image via Gearbox Software)

The Iron Safe can appear in either the Harvester's Reach region or The Great Sewers region, both of which are within the Losomn World. If you don't find the Safe in one region, try the other location, or alternatively, restart the game.

Proceed to either the Harvester's Reach region or The Great Sewers region, and upon arrival, proceed to the location specified in the image above. Once you arrive at the designated spot, you will notice a gap. Crouch to move behind it, and you will discover the Iron Safe.

Step 2: Find out the code

Locate the glowing numbers (Image via Gearbox Software)

Your next task is to locate the glowing numbers that will unlock the Safe. The first number can be found near the safe, while the others are scattered throughout the room. To identify the glowing numbers, make use of your flashlight. Additionally, explore the room's walls and check the area behind the safe for small wooden logs. Breaking these logs may reveal a number.

Be attentive, as numbers could also appear randomly on the walls. After a thorough search, you will discover a four-digit code, 1, 3, 5, and 8. Enter the code as follows: 8531, 3581, 5813. Thereafter, the safe will unlock, and you will receive the Rusted Heirloom ring.

It is crucial to have a favored Archetype with potent weapons and gear in the inventory. However, rings in Remnant 2 also play a significant role in improving your character's survival odds on the battlefield.

Apart from the Rusted Heirloom ring, you can unlock various other rings. Once obtained, you can equip up to four rings simultaneously. Thus, it's essential to gather and utilize different ones strategically to enhance your combat tactics.