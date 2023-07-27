How to get the Meridian Grenade Launcher in Remnant 2?

In Remnant 2, players are offered a variety of potent weapons to assist them in taking down formidable foes. The choice of weapons in the game holds great significance, directly impacting your performance in battles and your ability to handle situations effectively. In addition to accomplishing the main campaign objectives, Remnant 2 offers diverse regions for exploration where you can discover and acquire new weapons.

The Meridian Grenade Launcher is the optimal option for long-range combat, excelling in dealing with AOE damage. This makes it particularly convenient for confronting powerful bosses during battles. Furthermore, the weapon offers the advantage of being upgradeable up to 10 levels. This article provides instructions on how to unlock the exclusive Meridian Grenade Launcher in Remnant 2.

What are the steps to obtain the Meridian Grenade Launcher in Remnant 2

The Meridian Grenade Launcher in Remnant 2 (Image via Gearbox Software)

Unlocking special weapons in Remnant 2 is not a challenging task, but it requires fulfilling specific requirements and performing certain sets of activities. Additionally, the spawn locations of these weapons may differ between regions. If you can't find a specific weapon in one region, you can reroll the game and try another region.

If you are choosing the Harvester's Reach area, then use this image for reference, and head to the spot where the cursor is indicated. (Image via Gearbox Software)

The world in Remnant 2 consists of various regions, each with its own sub-regions. To obtain a special weapon tied to a particular region, you must reroll the game into the corresponding subregion of that region.

For instance, if your objective is to acquire a special weapon from the Neurd region, you'll need to reroll the game within the subregions of the Nerud region to increase your chances of finding it.

If you are choosing the Great Sewers area, use this image for reference and make your way to the spot where the cursor is indicated. (Image via Gearbox Software)

Several YouTubers have created videos about acquiring the Meridian Grenade Launcher, and they also discuss two possible spawn locations for it: Harvester's Reach and The Great Sewers. If you can't find the weapon during your playthrough, don't get confused. Consider rerolling the game to a different region.

Proceed to the unlocked area and then jump toward the wooden platform. (Image via Gearbox Software)

To unlock the Meridian Grenade Launcher in Remnant 2, follow these steps:

Before starting the quest, ensure you have a melee weapon with you, as it will be necessary later in the game.

Head to either Harvester's Reach or The Great Sewers, both located in the Losomn region.

Once you arrive at either location, open your map and locate the specific spot shown in the provided image.

Upon reaching the designated spot, you'll encounter a sewer blocked by wooden objects, with a visible path beyond.

Use your melee weapon to destroy the objects obstructing the way.

Proceed to the unlocked area and then jump toward the wooden platform.

Once on the wooden platform, turn left and you'll find a sewer pipe inhabited by creatures.

Your objective is to eliminate these creatures to clear the pipe.

As you shoot the creatures, water will start flowing from the pipe and gradually fill up the area.

Be patient, as the filling process will take at least an hour. Wait until the room is fully flooded.

Once the room is flooded, you'll need to use two floating wooden platforms to reach the location where the hurricane is placed.

Carefully jump and navigate your way to the designated area to claim the Meridian Grenade Launcher.

While you'll receive weapons for your journey, venturing into these regions to hunt for special firearms will elevate your gaming experience. The main campaign is filled with challenging missions, and you may encounter scenarios where you get surrounded by swift and lethal adversaries, leaving little opportunity for executing standard attacks.

In these intense moments, the Meridian Grenade Launcher, a launcher-type weapon, proves to be incredibly convenient, providing you with an additional tool to deal with such encounters alongside your standard firearm.