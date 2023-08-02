How to get Ring of Crisis in Remnant 2

Remnant 2 allows players to take on the most formidable enemies with any build, ranging from DPS to tank. In the latter's case, the majority often likes to go a more shielded route, allowing them to become a hit sponge against quick attacks from enemies. Ring of Crisis ring, found within the Dungeons of N'Erud, is one of the mandatory accessories needed for a shield build.

The following article will guide you through every step to get the Ring of Crisis in Remnant 2. Please note that the N'Erud overworld is unlocked in both Campaign or Adventure mode alongside one of three Dungeons, including The Hatchery, The Putrid Domain, and The Dark Conduit.

The Ring of Crisis shields the wearer if their health drops below 25%. Additionally, the shield the ring grants will always be 25% of the wearer's maximum health.

Easy steps to get the Ring of Crisis in Remnant 2

Ring to boost health in Remnant 2 (Image via The Nerd Stash)

The following steps briefly explain everything you need to do for the Ring of Crisis in Remnant 2:

Find one of the following three Dungeons: The Hatchery, The Putrid Domain, and The Dark Conduit.

Look for the Aerary Glyph quest item.

Explore the Dungeon and find a door requiring the Aerary Glyph item. The door can be identified by the red LEDs lighting the entire section.

Unlock the door and defeat the "Progeny" boss.

Keep heading upstairs until you find the Ring of Crisis.

Below are the detailed steps to guide you through everything needed for the Ring of Crisis.

Step 1)

Teleport to any overworld in N'Erud, and enter one of the three Dungeons:

The Hatchery.

The Putrid Domain.

The Dark Conduit.

Look for an Aerary Glyph while exploring the Dungeon, followed by a door with red LED lights all over the entrance. The following image should clear things up on the entrance.

Entrance to the Progeny boss (Image via Remnant 2)

If you fail to find the location in your walkthrough, reroll the N'Erud region in adventure mode until you get it in one of the three Dungeons mentioned above.

Step 2)

Unlock the door using the Aerary Glyph you acquired, and start killing the robots inside.

The Progeny boss (Image via Remnant 2)

After a while, a corrupted will spawn, named "Progeny." Look out for its weak spots on the mouth, and avoid getting trapped in its special attacks. Keep fighting until it dies, and start making your way upstairs.

Step 3)

You will face additional trash mobs while heading upstairs, so kill them. At the top, you will see a small purple item on a platform, as shown in the image below.

Ring of Crisis on the floor (Image via Gunfire Games)

Pick it up to obtain the "Ring of Crisis" accessory required for any shield load-out in this title. Equipping the ring can shield the wearer if their health drops to or below 25%.