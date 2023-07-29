Remnant 2 Hunter build guide: Best secondary Archetypes, traits, amulets, and more

The Hunter Archetype is one of many starting classes to initiate your journey in Remnant 2. Being the only returning class from the first title, those familiar with the series will know what Hunters are capable of. To summarize, most of their kit relies on finding weak spots in enemies and dealing significant ranged damage from a fair distance.

The following article lists everything you will need to make one of the best DPS Archetypes in the game. From secondary classes to different accessories, Hunters have endless options, making it one of the most versatile Archetypes in Remnant 2. Those who have not selected Hunter as their starting class can head to Brabus and pick up the Rusty Medal.

What is the best secondary Archetype to have with Hunter in Remnant 2?

Equipping a secondary Archetype with a primary one is the main aspect of any Remnant 2 build. However, getting the correct one can save you a lot of time in the long run. While most of the starter classes can be purchased from different Ward 13 vendors, there are a few secret Archetypes scattered across other areas in the game.

Wallace (Image via Remnant 2)

The best secondary Archetypes to equip with Hunter are as follows:

Invader: Can stack damage multiplier with second skill. Additionally, one of the best classes to help players evade enemy attacks.

Can stack damage multiplier with second skill. Additionally, one of the best classes to help players evade enemy attacks. Gunslinger: Can stack range damage with Hunter's perks, granting reload speed and auto-reload. Level 10 active skill can further increase the fire rate and reload speed of ranged weapons, making it one of the best classes to pair with Hunters.

Can stack range damage with Hunter's perks, granting reload speed and auto-reload. Level 10 active skill can further increase the fire rate and reload speed of ranged weapons, making it one of the best classes to pair with Hunters. Challenger: Pairing a tank with a DPS grants players the option to go offensive in any fight, be it against trash mobs or bosses. However, since Challenger is the second Archetype here, the active skill Rampage and the primary trait, Strong Back, needs to be fully utilized here. The latter can help the Hunter become resilient with a Heavy armor set while getting a medium dodge.

Other classes, such as Medic, Alchemist, and Handler, deserve special mention due to the massive utility they provide.

What are the best accessories to have with the Hunter class in Remnant 2?

Hunter's DPS kit relies heavily on some specific accessories in Remnant 2. The following amulets and rings are needed to fully utilize Hunter's weak spot hits and critical shots:

Ankh of Power (amulet): Increases overall damage by 15%, with a double effect upon using a relic.

Increases overall damage by 15%, with a double effect upon using a relic. Core Booster (amulet): Increases weak spot damage by 50% upon kills. Situational but highly effective in the majority of boss fights.

Increases weak spot damage by 50% upon kills. Situational but highly effective in the majority of boss fights. Ring of Flawed Beauty (ring): Increases weak spot damage but reduces ranged damage upon failing to hit weak spots.

Increases weak spot damage but reduces ranged damage upon failing to hit weak spots. Zania'a Malice (ring): Increases weak spot damage up to 30% upon dealing sustained damage to the enemy's weak spots.

Increases weak spot damage up to 30% upon dealing sustained damage to the enemy's weak spots. Probability Chord (ring): Increases the wearer's overall crit damage by 30%.

Zania's Malice (Image via Gunfire Games)

Damage is the main key here, as going a more glass cannon route with light armor is recommended.

Which traits to prioritize for Hunter in Remnant 2?

Aside from the three standard Remnant 2 traits, including Vigor, Endurance, and Expertise, look for traits such as Handling, Fitness, and Footwork. If you want to sacrifice one trait, go for Handling and use Siphoner for life steal.

Longshot (Image via Gunfire Games)

Hunter's primary trait, Longshot, alongside any one of the secondary's archetype's traits, will require 20 points at level 10. The rest of the six traits will require 10 points each.