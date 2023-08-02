How to get the Ghost Shell mutator in Remnant 2

Mutators are additional mods for weapons in Remnant 2 that can significantly increase a player's damage output in the game. They can usually be equipped in the second slot of any weapon, be it standard or special. Based on the gun's fire type, having the correct mutator can prove to be extra potent in terms of either damage or utility.

The Ghost Shell one, being among the most powerful damage perks in the game, is locked deep under several steps in Yaesha. However, going through them is worth it, as it is a must-have for anyone looking to build their characters around weak-spot damage.

This article lists all the steps required to get the Ghost Shell mutator in Remnant 2.

Easy steps to get the Ghost Shell mutator in Remnant 2

The following steps provide a summary of everything required to get the Ghost Shell mutator:

Load up Yaesha in Adventure mode, followed by the Red Court starting point.

Talk with the Empress and avoid getting jailed here.

Head to Widow's Court and pick up the Ornate Box. The location of that item has been described in detail in this article.

Defeat the final boss of the world, Corrupter, and head back to the red throne to talk to Empress again.

Hand over the box to obtain the Red Doe sigil.

Equip the latter and teleport to Widow's Court again, followed by the statue of Ravager and Doe.

Make your way down the newly opened floor and pick up the quest item, Rotten Thaen Fruit.

Inspect the Rotten Thaen Fruit and look for an interaction that will drop the Ghost Shell mutator.

Below are detailed steps that will help you get the Ghost Shell mutator.

Step 1

Ornate Lockbox in Remnant 2 (Image via Gunfire Games)

Head to Yaesha's Red Throne region and passively talk to the Empress. Be respectful in every dialogue choice and explore different regions until you come across Widow's Court. Here, look for a special quest item called Ornate Box, found in the same region.

Step 2

Give Ornate Lockbox to Empress in Remnant 2 (Image via Gunfire Games)

Finish the Yaesha region by defeating the final boss, Corruptor, and head back to the Empress. Hand over the lockbox to receive the Red Doe Sigil amulet and teleport back to the Widow's Court terrain.

Step 3

Ravager-Doe statue in Widow's Court (Image via Gunfire Games)

Make your way to the Ravager-Doe statue in the Widow's Court. It's located past the stairs to the right. Make sure to have the Red Doe Sigil amulet equipped, and wait for the statue to change. Go down the newly opened path on the floor and pick up the Rotten Thaen Fruit.

Step 4

Rotten Thaen Fruit in Remnant 2 (Image via Gunfire Games)

Inspect the Rotten Thaen Fruit within your inventory and interact with it to obtain the Ghost Shell mutator.