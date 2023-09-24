How to get Gold and Sharke Blue keycard in Payday 3?

Payday 3 features various new heists and locations, including the Gold and Shark mission where players need to secure a Blue keycard. This new heist-shooter sequel provides an immersive gameplay experience where players can adopt various playstyles - be it stealth or loud. Teams will need to get their hands on various keycards and codes to open up vaults and safes and gain access to restricted sections.

The Gold and Sharke heist presents a spectacular arena that boasts its financial greatness and is surrounded by security cameras and locked doors. It is important to go through all available rooms in the game, as crucial items have a tendency to spawn randomly in different locations.

Fortunately, the Blue keycard can be found quite easily in Payday 3’s Gold and Sharke. This article will highlight the best way to secure it in Payday 3.

How to obtain the Gold and Sharke Blue keycard in Payday 3

Here is how you can get your hands on the Blue keycard while taking part in the Gold and Sharke heist:

You will need to first clear out the ground floor and carefully go through all the security measures as the first phase of the heist.

Once your team gains access to the upper floors, the Blue keycard starts to spawn.

You can usually find it on the back of the manager. The manager is easy to spot as the character generally wears a dark suit.

The Blue keycard can be easily stolen from the manager and used to gain the necessary access.

You might also find the Blue keycard in one of the upper floor offices. Break into the room and pick up the necessary items to complete the heist.

It is important to note that the offices will not have any specific signboards on the outside. So teams would have to lockpick every room they find on the upper floors while trying to find the Blue keycard. This is an optional route as the keycard is usually found on the manager’s back and can be retrieved with ease.

What is the Gold and Sharke heist in Payday 3?

The Gold and Sharke heist is a massive mission that apparently takes place in a New York bank. The visual settings of the arena showcase the presence of immense wealth and the advanced security measures that come with it. Players enter a magnificent ground floor with a centralized reception and shiny interior decorations.

The primary task of the squad is to secure and steal a server alongside lots of money after gaining access to the restricted areas. It is an exhilarating experience since players will get to play on a map with improved graphics and refined gameplay mechanics without many hiccups.

Fans and enthusiasts can keep an eye out for the official Payday 3 Twitter (X) page for announcements and news. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent Payday 3 updates.