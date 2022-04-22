×
Create
Notifications

How to get the Graceful Monkey skin set in Lost Ark

Players can get the Graceful Monkey set for the brand new Glaivier class during the April update (Image via Cosmeta Skin Spotlights/YouTube)
Players can get the Graceful Monkey set for the brand new Glaivier class during the April update (Image via Cosmeta Skin Spotlights/YouTube)
Jason Wright
Jason Wright
ANALYST
visit
Modified Apr 22, 2022 10:50 PM IST
Feature

Players of Lost Ark have recently received some new updates and additions to the game in the form of the April update. This update is currently live, and there are lots of new things to check out, including a new class, the Glaivier, and a brand new continent, South Vern.

Also introduced is the Graceful Monkey set, which is available for the new Glaivier class. Here is how players can get it.

How players can get the Graceful Monkey skin set in Lost Ark

Lost Ark players were greeted with some fine things during the April update. In addition to the new class and new continent is a brand new battle pass that was just added to the game.

Players will be able to participate in a catch-up style mission called The Express Mission, enabling them to gain powerful gear to help get them up to speed to access the new content.

How can players access the new Graceful Monkey skin set?

Players looking to get their hands on the Graceful Monkey skin set are in luck, as the set is easily obtainable, although it will cost some money. Players simply need to head to the in-game store to purchase the new Graceful Monkey skin set.

After this, they will be part of the new Glaivier class, which can help players look fantastic when using their new moves.

What is the new Glaivier class in Lost Ark?

Players are able to try out the new Glaivier class, who makes use out of spears as well as glaives (Image via Cosmeta Skin Spotlights/YouTube)
Players are able to try out the new Glaivier class, who makes use out of spears as well as glaives (Image via Cosmeta Skin Spotlights/YouTube)

Glaivier is a powerful new class that players can try out, making use of spears and glaive weapons. The class has two different stances to employ in combat, which are:

  • Focus stance, which utilizes a spear and specializes in closer ranged combat
  • Flurry stance, which utilizes the glaive and deals longer range sweeping style attacks for large coverage

Players of Lost Ark can also look forward to some additional cosmetics and non-combat pets

Also Read Article Continues below

Players can purchase the Battle Pass and the Super Premium Ark Pass, which will reward players with rewards such as the Noble Banquet skin sets. Once players make it through the battle pass, they will be able to unlock special items such as unique pets, including a mount. Players can look to complete the pass by July 14 to gain all of the rewards.

Edited by Saman

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी