How to get the Graceful Monkey skin set in Lost Ark

Players of Lost Ark have recently received some new updates and additions to the game in the form of the April update. This update is currently live, and there are lots of new things to check out, including a new class, the Glaivier, and a brand new continent, South Vern.

Also introduced is the Graceful Monkey set, which is available for the new Glaivier class. Here is how players can get it.

How players can get the Graceful Monkey skin set in Lost Ark

Lost Ark players were greeted with some fine things during the April update. In addition to the new class and new continent is a brand new battle pass that was just added to the game.

Players will be able to participate in a catch-up style mission called The Express Mission, enabling them to gain powerful gear to help get them up to speed to access the new content.

How can players access the new Graceful Monkey skin set?

Players looking to get their hands on the Graceful Monkey skin set are in luck, as the set is easily obtainable, although it will cost some money. Players simply need to head to the in-game store to purchase the new Graceful Monkey skin set.

After this, they will be part of the new Glaivier class, which can help players look fantastic when using their new moves.

What is the new Glaivier class in Lost Ark?

Players are able to try out the new Glaivier class, who makes use out of spears as well as glaives (Image via Cosmeta Skin Spotlights/YouTube)

Glaivier is a powerful new class that players can try out, making use of spears and glaive weapons. The class has two different stances to employ in combat, which are:

Focus stance, which utilizes a spear and specializes in closer ranged combat

Flurry stance, which utilizes the glaive and deals longer range sweeping style attacks for large coverage

Players of Lost Ark can also look forward to some additional cosmetics and non-combat pets

Players can purchase the Battle Pass and the Super Premium Ark Pass, which will reward players with rewards such as the Noble Banquet skin sets. Once players make it through the battle pass, they will be able to unlock special items such as unique pets, including a mount. Players can look to complete the pass by July 14 to gain all of the rewards.

Edited by Saman