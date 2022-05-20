How to get Greater Blood Essence in V Rising

Greater Blood Essence is an important resource that can help a vampire stave off starvation, elimination, and damnation in V Rising.

Players can easily obtain the Blood Essence material, gathering it just as they would any other resource. It comes from living enemies with flesh and blood after they have been defeated.

However, the powered-up variant, Greater Blood Essence, isn't as easy to come by. This is an item that needs to be crafted and can't be found through looting or defeating enemies.

How to acquire Greater Blood Essence in V Rising

The Blood Press will be where players craft Greater Blood Essence in V Rising (Image via Stunlock Studios)

There are two ways to obtain Greater Blood Essence in V Rising. Both come a bit later in the game and are much more difficult than any other sort of material-gathering.

Both require players to create the Blood Press and place it in their castle. It can be set down near the Castle Heart and crafted with 12 planks and 120 stones.

Once created, the two methods for crafting Greater Blood Essence become available.

Using Unsullied Hearts

Defeating high-level enemies will grant Unsullied Hearts (Image via Stunlock Studios)

Four Unsullied Hearts can be placed in the Blood Press and turned into one Greater Blood Essence. This is easier said than done, though, as Unsullied Hearts are a very rare drop.

Higher-level bosses and creatures are the ones who can provide Greater Blood Essence. The best method is to track down these tough boss fights through the Blood Altar.

Defeating these powerful enemies is the number one way to obtain Unsullied Hearts. After getting four of them, just head back to the Blood Press near the Castle Heart and begin crafting Greater Blood Essence.

Using Blood Essence

Blood Essence can be collected by feeding (Image via Stunlock Studios)

Eventually, players can use the regular Blood Essence resource to create Greater Blood Essence. However, they will need to defeat Tristan the Vampire Hunter before it is possible.

Tristan the Vampire Hunter is a level 46 boss. Players are required to be at least level 40 before they can take him on. He can be tracked via the Blood Altar. When beaten, he opens access to creating Greater Blood Essence.

Tristan the Vampire Hunter will provide a recipe that sees 200 of the normal Blood Essence become one Greater Blood Essence. It seems like a lot, but many players prefer this method.

Blood Essence can be gathered by defeating nearly any enemy by feeding from their neck.

Fighting hostiles throughout the world will net tons of Blood Essence that can be changed to Greater Blood Essence. It can then be used to heal and fuel the Castle Heart along with other machinery in V Rising.

