How to get Groot Carved Traveler skin in Marvel Rivals

NetEase has released the Groot Carved Traveler skin in Marvel Rivals. With the release of Eternal Night Falls 1.5, this exclusive Groot skin has joined the world of ever-expanding cosmetics. Taking inspiration from the Rocket Racoon and Groot (2016) #1 comic, developers have introduced this exciting skin that players can claim for free.

Without further ado, this article will explain how to acquire the Groot Carved Traveler skin Marvel Rivals Eternal Night Falls mid-season update.

Guide to obtaining Groot Carved Traveler skin in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals players worldwide must participate in the Midnight Features II event and complete a certain set of challenges to acquire the Groot Carved Traveler skin in Marvel Rivals. The Marvel Rivals community has already got a taste of the exclusive event with the arrival of the Midnight Features event in Season 1. Each challenge is carved inside the Daily Bugle's edition.

The Daily Bugle edition (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/NetEase Games)

The Groot Carved Traveler skin looks interesting as it portrays the Vanguard Hero in a dark brown color with a scarf loosely hanging around its neck. On top of that, players can observe a few words carved on various parts of the costume such as "Rocket Racoon", "Eyes on me", and "Goot".

Lastly, the barbed wire wrapped around the costume's waist, hands, and legs has to be the most intriguing aspect. Considering the intricate detailing of the skin, it's worth acquiring during matches.

Here's a detailed list of the chapters and their individual challenges players must complete to earn the Groot Carved Traveler skin:

Midnight Features III event chapters and challenges (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/NetEase Games)

Chapter 1: Vampire Slayer Gone Missing (Currently Live)

Read the Black Panther Lore: The Blood of Kings : 100 Chrono Tokens

: 100 Chrono Tokens Deal 1000 Damage with Flaming Metero as Human Torch in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice vs AI , or Launch 30 enemies with Yancy Street Charge as The Thing in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice vs AI : Happy Squirrel Spray

, or or : Happy Squirrel Spray Win two matches in Empire of Eternal Night: Central Park, or Win five matches in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice vs AI: 60 Units

Chapter 2: Squirrel Girl Gone Savage!? (Unlocks in 7 hours 28 minutes)

Immobile 15 enemies with Squirrel Blockade as Squirrel Girl : Holy Ankh Spray

: Holy Ankh Spray Take 2,000 damage in Empire of Eternal Night: Midtown or Empire of Eternal Night: Central Park as The Thing, Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, or Human Torch , or Take 50,000 damage as any Vanguard: 100 Chrono Tokens

, or 100 Chrono Tokens Rescue Ratatoskr five times in Empire of Eternal Night: Central Park, or Secure 30 Assists as The Thing, Mister Fantastic, Mantis, Squirrel Girl, or Invisible Woman: 60 Units

Chapter 3: Rare Occult Book Auction (Unlocks in 2 days 7 hours)

Hit eight enemies with Stone Haymaker as The Thing : 100 Chrono Tokens

: 100 Chrono Tokens Release 10 Souls with Eye of Agamotto as Doctor Strange , or Land 10 Final Hits : Fantastic! Spray

, or : Fantastic! Spray Inflict 50,000 damage in Empire of Eternal Night: Midtown or Empire of Eternal Night: Central Park as The Thing, Mister Fantastic, Black Panther, Iron Man, or Invisible Woman, or Heal 60,000 health as any Strategist hero: 60 Units

Chapter 4: Brighter Days Ahead for NYC? (Unlocks in 4 days 7 hours)

Create 15 Flame Fields with Blazing Blasts as Human Torch , or Upvote players who have primarily used Mister Fantastic, Human Torch, The Thing, or Invisible Woman five times : Count Dracula Spray

, or : Count Dracula Spray Land four two-player KO streaks in Empire of Eternal Night: Central Park as The Thing, Doctor Strange, Iron Man, Scarlet Witch, Mantis, or Luna Snow , or Deal 40,000 damage as any Duelist hero : Careless Ignition Rocket Racoon Emote

, or : Careless Ignition Rocket Racoon Emote Deal 10,000 damage: 60 Units

Upon completing all four chapters in the Midnight Features II event, players will be rewarded with the Groot Carved Traveler skin. Here's how to claim the freebie:

Open Marvel Rivals.

Go to the Mail section in the top right corner of your screen.

Claim the Groot Skin.

That's everything we have on the latest Groot Carved Traveler skin in Marvel Rivals.

