How to get the Grunt Birthday Party Skull in Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite has several features including different playlists and available weapons which let players have all the fun they want without ever feeling bored.

While the campaign may not be as nerve-wracking as the multiplayer modes, it has its own unique charm. Aside from the brilliantly crafted missions, players can explore a vast open world according to their playstyle. Multiplayer modes are also more competitive which could discourage casual players who prefer playing the game on their own terms.

To spice up the gameplay, Halo Infinite players can find different skulls available across different maps and levels. These skulls are essentially modifiers which allows the player to change different aspects of gameplay.

Some of the skulls make the job easier while others make the tasks harder to complete. Of all the available skulls, the Grunt Birthday Party Skull is arguably one of the most fun skulls to have without impacting gameplay.

Grunt Birthday Party Skull in Halo Infinite and where to find it

The Grunt Birthday Party skull makes headshots from the Halo Infinite campaign a lot more fun. With the skull enabled, headshots will explode in a boom.

The Grunt Birthday Party skull can be found in the repository during the 12th mission. Upon continuing with the mission, players will have to access a bridge to reach a room where there will be a pedestal in the middle. Following a cut-scene with a weapon, players will have to go back to the door through which they entered and go right from there.

Players will have to use their grappleshot to cross a platform and reach a room where they will find a power seed. This seed has to be carried across an energy bridge to the left of the door. Players will once again have to use their grappleshot to reach a door that's out of reach and then go right where they will be able to find a machine.

Once the seed has been properly put into the machine, they will be able to proceed to the next step. Players will eventually reach a room with golden walls and two sentinel spawn points. There will be an open passage near the roof, and players have to clear the room to reach the door. This door opens to the room where the Grunt Birthday Party skull is kept.

Halo Infinite players will have to defeat the four Elite Blademasters who protect this skull. Once they have been killed, players can find the skull on the ground from where they will be able to pick it up and activate it from the main menu.

Edited by Danyal Arabi