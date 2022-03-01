How to get the health regenerating Blessed Dew Talisman in Elden Ring

Talismans are one of the more essential pieces of equipment in Elden Ring that allows players to get a significant edge in the battle against some of the most challenging encounters in the game.

The open world of the Lands Between has a great number of Talismans that players can come across and equip on their Tarnished. While some of these Talismans are quite easy to come across in the game, the more coveted ones are tucked away in hidden areas, making them quite difficult to find for players.

BANDAI NAMCO EUROPE @BandaiNamcoEU

youtu.be/z0339SUMLZg The path of grace rewards patience and curiosity. Learn more about the Lands Between and how to navigate it with @VaatiVidya in his new Beginner's Guide The path of grace rewards patience and curiosity. Learn more about the Lands Between and how to navigate it with @VaatiVidya in his new Beginner's Guideyoutu.be/z0339SUMLZg https://t.co/DKbVpQzIL7

The health regenerating Blessed Dew Talisman is one of the many items, which though highly sought after by players, many have quite a difficult time getting their hands on it.

The Blessed Dew’s popularity lies in the fact that once equipped, it will constantly regenerate the players' missing health. This allows the item to provide players with improved survivability, allowing it to be one of the best Talismans in the game.

Today’s guide will help out those players who are still struggling to get their hands on the equipment in Elden Ring.

Getting the Blessed Dew Talisman in Elden Ring

The Blessed Dew can be acquired quite early on in the game, and Elden Ring players who are just starting out will be able to put it to good use, making the early grind significantly easier.

Hence, to get the Talisman, players will first need to:

Travel to the Tower of Ruin in Limgrave, which can be found towards the southeast of the Fourth Church of Marika.

They must now enter the tower and climb the ladder. However, to do so, they might need to either kill all the soldiers guarding the gate or run past them and dodge their aggro.

Upon climbing the ladder, they will encounter a treasure chest that, when opened, will automatically transport them to Leyndell, the Royal Capital.

Once there, the Tarnished must run up the stairs and encounter the Divine Bridge Golem after activating a Site of Grace nearby. One can run past the boss, and it’s recommended that players do so if they feel that they are under-leveled for the fight.

There is a chest in the arena that contains the Bridge Dew Talisman. Players looking to skip the flight can just collect the item and run out. Those willing to fight the Golem can first take the Talisman and then face off against the Golem.

Beating the Golem is not too difficult, and with the right dodging and attack timing, players will be able to break its posture often by constantly hitting its legs with heavy attacks. Killing the Golem will offer a sizeable amount of Runes that will help the Tarnished gain a few levels.

Edited by Shaheen Banu