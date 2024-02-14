How to get Heart Crosshair in Overwatch 2 

The Heart Crosshair in Overwatch 2 is one of the new features that players have been given access to with the launch of Season 9. Crosshairs play an important role in a first-person shooter game. They provide you with a visual pointer for where you are aiming, allowing you to be more accurate and precise when shooting at a target.

This article provides you with an in-depth guide for achieving the Heart Crosshair in Overwatch 2.

How to use Heart Crosshair in Overwatch 2

The Heart Crosshair in Overwatch 2 is one of the newest additions to the crosshair presets in the game. As mentioned earlier, it has been added to the title with the debut of Season 9.

Make sure you use these exact values in the crosshair settings to unlock the Heart Crosshair in Overwatch 2:

Crosshair Type: Box

Box Show Accuracy (Weapon Spread): On

On Color: Pink (Use your preferred color)

Pink (Use your preferred color) Thickness: 1.0

1.0 Rotation: 0

0 Crosshair Length: 25.0

25.0 Opacity: 80%

80% Outline Color: Black

Black Outline Opacity: 100%

100% Outline Thickness: 3.0

3.0 Outline Shift: 1.0

1.0 Dot Type: Heart

Heart Dot Opacity: 100%

100% Scale with Resolution: Yes

How to change crosshair settings in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 features a unique mechanic that allows you to change your crosshair and other input settings based on specific heroes. This enables you to have custom player movement and crosshair builds for different heroes at the same time.

To input these changes globally, follow these steps:

Launch your preferred game client, i.e., Steam or Battle.net, and log in. Launch OW2 from your library and log into your Blizzard Account. If you are on Steam, you might have to re-synchronize your Blizzard account with the platform because of the launch of the new Season. Go to the 'Options' tab on the main menu. Locate 'General' and scroll down. Here, you will find the entire range of customizable inputs, starting from your control scheme to your crosshair settings. Adjust the values accordingly and proceed to apply the changes. In case you want to make hero-specific changes, simply click on the 'Change Hero' button and select the hero of your choice.

