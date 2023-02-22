How to get a Hopping Pot in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most anticipated games of the year. It allows players to live out their wizarding world fantasies by creating their own stories in-game. Fans of the Harry Potter franchise will appreciate the many references and elements from the series, including spells and locations.

Potions play an important role in Hogwarts Legacy, and players can utilize the various potions seen in the Harry Potter movies throughout their adventure. However, acquiring these potions can be tricky as they are mostly bought or crafted. Fortunately, there is a way to easily acquire the potions you need using a special spellcraft. Here's how to obtain the Hopping Pot in Hogwarts Legacy.

Everything you need to know about the Hopping Pot in Hogwarts Legacy

What is a Hopping Pot?

If you want to try out different potions without spending too much time gathering ingredients or brewing them at a Potions Station, you can use the Hopping Pot in Hogwarts Legacy.

This unique conjuration spellcraft is a magical item that can summon various potions for you to use during your adventures. The Hopping Pot can be placed anywhere in the Room of Requirement and, like other conjuration spellcrafts, it takes time to brew potions. It's best to go questing or explore the world while waiting for the potions to get ready.

It's important to note that you cannot choose which potion to equip using the Hopping Pot. Instead, the spellcraft will randomly brew one potion at a time.

How to get the Hopping Pot?

Thomas Brown (Image via WB Games)

Those in search of this useful spellcraft will only be able to find it in the Tomes and Scrolls shop in Hogsmeade. Simply talk to Thomas Brown, the vendor of conjuration spellcrafts, and select the Hopping Pot recipe. You should make sure that your wallet is stacked because the recipe costs 3,000 Galleons.

Luckily, it's only a one-time purchase, and you can summon as many Hopping Pots as you want in the Room of Requirement. Technically, you will have access to the Hopping Pot fairly early in Hogwarts Legacy.

Newer players have the option to acquire the conjuration spellcraft the moment they have access to Hogsmeade. However, they won't be able to make use of it immediately since they need to unlock the Room of Requirement first.

While getting the Hopping Pot is a useful shortcut for those who want to quickly obtain potions without spending too much time gathering ingredients or purchasing them, it is important to remember that it may take away from the overall Hogwarts Legacy experience of players who enjoy the process of crafting potions. This guide is intended for those who prefer a more practical approach to the game.

The game has a lot more conjuration spellcrafts to offer. All of these items will prove to be useful in quests and combat as you progress through the story. Depending on your needs, you should prioritize the spellcraft you'll be using the most.

Hogwarts Legacy is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

