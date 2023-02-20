5 best offensive spell combinations in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy features a slew of lore-faithful magical spells. Players can vary their combat by experimenting with spell combinations. There are a variety of combat scenarios in Hogwarts Legacy, and it is beneficial to use a spell combo to gain an edge in battle.

Incendio, Diffindo, and other damage spells, while powerful, can turn more brutal by combining them with Glacius, Accio, and others. Hogwarts Legacy pits players against a swarm of enemies; hence it is best to have certain offensive spell combinations to resort to.

Glacius - Incendio, Accio - Depulso, and three more great offensive spell combinations in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy has Control, Damage, Force, Utility, and Unforgivable Curses spell types. Players can intermix the spells from each category and wreak havoc in the open-world bandit encampments.

Spells can be acquired by progressing the main story and completing assignments by professors. Players can peruse this extensive guide to complete all professors' assignments and their rewards.

The following are some of the best offensive spells to try out in combat:

1) Glacius and Incendio

Glacius is a freezing spell in Hogwarts Legacy. The prime advantage of freezing the opponent first is that the follow-up spell deals significant damage. After casting Glacius on an enemy, players can use Incendio to cause fire damage.

This is a great combination to use in short-range since Incendio requires an enemy to be much closer. Glacius can be unlocked by completing Madam Kogawa's first assignment.

2) Accio and Depulso

Accio pulls the enemy closer to the player, and Depulso does the opposite. Nothing is better than this pull-push combination spell to gain an edge in the battle. Players can cast Accio on a weaker enemy and immediately follow it up with Depulso to hurl the foe with greater force.

This strategy also works if a stronger foe accompanies weaker enemies in battle. Players can refer to this guide to unlock Accio. Depulso, on the other hand, can be learned by completing Professor Sharp's first assignment.

3) Levioso and Diffindo

Players can use Levioso to lift an enemy in the air and single it out from the group. One can then cast Diffindo to deliver slashing blows to that foe. This is an extremely tactical strategy when facing a swarm of weaker enemies.

Diffindo is great at both long and short-range, hence to focus on a single enemy, players can resort to Levioso and then cast Diffindo. Players can acquire Diffindo by finishing Professor Sharp's second assignment.

4) Accio, Descendo and Incendio

Players can try out a three-spell combo to tune up their offense. Using Accio to pull a foe closer, then casting Descendo will slam it to the ground, and to conclude the combo, players can cast Incendio.

Since Incendio works best in close range, one can leverage this spell combination by using Accio first and then the other two spells for greater efficiency. Descendo can be acquired by completing Professor Onai's assignment.

5) Transformation spell and Depulso

The Transformation spell, while hilarious, is very useful in combat. Instead of using it defensively to convert an enemy into a barrel, players can follow it up with Depulso.

Once enemies transform into an object, they are rendered stationary. Hence, one can resort to Depulso and finish the enemy with a single hit. Players interested in learning Transformation must complete Professor Weasely's assignment.

More about Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy features in-depth gameplay mechanics allowing players to invest their talent points in categories like Spells, Dark Arts, Core, Stealth, and Room of Requirement. Each of these categories can be used to upgrade spell efficiency and character abilities.

Hogwarts Legacy comprises a slew of magical beasts that can be tamed and tended to in the Vivarium. Players can spend hours customizing their Room of Requirement, where one can brew potions, grow plants, and more. There are a plethora of clothing items offering unique stat boosts that complement all playstyles.

Poll : 0 votes