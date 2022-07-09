How to get Hydro Piel in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has a wonderful path of progression. Players hunt creatures, harvest their bodies for monster parts, and then craft new weapons, armor, and items. Better gear and items allow them to hunt tougher monsters and make stronger gear.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak makes it very convenient to farm specific monsters. It has been made even easier to hunt creatures alone thanks to the addition of the Followers system that was released in the Sunbreak expansion.

Now, players can’t simply hunt the easiest monsters and craft the best gear. Armor and weapons tend to be related to specific monsters. For example, hunting and harvesting Velociprey will produce Velociprey materials that can be used to craft the Velociprey set.

Not every material required to craft armor comes from a single monster. For example, if hunters are trying to craft the Droth set and weapons, they will need Hydro Piel. Obtaining it is not all that hard as it does have a high drop chance, and players will have to go out hunting the Ludroth in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Hunt the Ludroth for Hydro Piel in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

The Ludroth is a giant lizard that might seem threatening at first glance, but it is not all that difficult to defeat, even on Master Rank. In fact, hunting the Ludroth on Master Rank is exactly what hunters will be doing.

Creatures in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak drop different materials based on the difficulty that is chosen. To farm Hydro Piel, players will have to hunt Master Rank Ludroth. As mentioned before, the Ludroth isn’t that difficult to take down. Hydro Piel also has a very high chance (68%) of dropping from the Ludroth.

Here’s a quick step-by-step guide to obtain Hydro Piel in Sunbreak:

Step 1 : Hunt the Ludroth on Master Rank.

: Hunt the Ludroth on Master Rank. Step 2 : Upon defeating it, carve the Ludroth. It does not matter where; the chance remains the same.

: Upon defeating it, carve the Ludroth. It does not matter where; the chance remains the same. Step 3: There is a really good chance that players will walk away with at least one Hydro Piel.

To engage in combat with the Ludroth, players should bring along a weapon that deals Fire or Thunder damage. It does not matter what type of weapon players use as long as it deals enough damage to make the farming run fast. Fire damage hurts the Ludroth the most.

More importantly, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak players can take advantage of specific events and quests to find the Ludroth much quicker and in greater numbers.

Ludroth Outbreak : If there is a Ludroth outbreak in the Flooded Forest, the creature will show up in greater numbers.

: If there is a Ludroth outbreak in the Flooded Forest, the creature will show up in greater numbers. Hub Quest: You can also hunt the Ludroth during the Level 5 hub quest “Flooded Forest Fiasco.”

Defeating the Ludroth takes very little effort in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. The creature doesn’t do anything special, so players keep striking until it is defeated.

