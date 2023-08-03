How to get the Jester's Bell amulet in Remnant 2

The Jester Bell amulet in Remnant 2 is a special piece of accessory obtainable only by performing a special emote. Based on the name, it is safe to assume that the amulet is exclusive to the Losomn region, especially from Jester. Equipping the ornament will grant the wearer with an increased mod and skill cast speed, further increasing their damage.

This article will guide you through every location and task you need to do to get the Jester's Bell secret amulet. To summarize the process, everyone needs to load up the Losomn region and start at the Palace Courtyard. The next step is to find the man of the hour and marvel at his juggling skills by clapping.

The clapping needs to be timed well, or you might miss the chance to obtain the amulet amidst Jester's lovely performance.

Easy steps to get the Jester's Bell amulet in Remnant 2

The following points summarize everything related to the Jester's Bell amulet in Remnant 2:

Load up Losomn and head to the Palace Courtyard waypoint.

Make your way through the first elevator and a bunch of enemies until you see stairs heading to the basement.

Explore the basement until you find Jester's room, where he usually sits on top of a huge pile of bones.

Interact with him and perform the clapping emote while he performs. The Jester's Bell will be sent to your inventory.

Wait until the end to get a special quest item, allowing you to progress to the next location.

Below are the detailed steps on how to acquire the secret amulet.

Step 1:

Interact with your World Stone and select Losomn as your starting area in Adventure mode. Additionally, make sure the first location is the "Palace Courtyard." Head inside and fight off the enemies present until you find a small set of stairs leading to a greenish basement.

Basement entrance (Image via Remnant 2)

The following steps will guide you to the basement entrance:

Spawn on the Palace Courtyard and take the first left.

Take the elevator down and proceed to the library.

Take the doorway to the left and then a right towards the stairs.

Upon climbing up the stairs, take the left and head through the door to another set of stairs.

Look for an entrance as shown in the image above.

Note that you will need to fight off multiple enemies on your way to the basement.

Step 2:

Jester's room (Image via Remnant 2)

Explore the basement until you find Jester sitting in one of the back rooms of the area.

Jester can be easily identified by the huge pile of bones inside the room, as he usually sits on it. He will stand up when you approach him. Interact with him for a juggling performance.

Step 3:

Clapping emote (Image via Remnant 2)

During his performance, access the emote section to clap. For PC, the default key is G. Use D-Pad down for Xbox and PlayStation.

Once you clap, the Jester's Bell amulet will be sent to your inventory. You can now choose to stay until the end of his performance to get the "Magic Quill" quest item.