How to get Killer7 in Resident Evil 4 Remake

When you want a gun with real stopping power, the Resident Evil 4 Remake’s Killer7 weapon is one of the best options that's available to you. Although Magnum ammo isn’t cheap to make, and the weapon only shows up later on in the game, it’s still one of the best guns to use when an enemy is simply too strong for conventional weapons to handle.

In fact, if you’ve got good aim, it’s the best Magnum in the game, as it performs even better than the Resident Evil 4 Remake’s “Broken Butterfly” Magnum. Considering that it can one-shot a significant number of foes, so make sure to save the Killer7 for dangerous situations.

The Killer7 Magnum is a must-have in Resident Evil 4 Remake

The Killer7 Magnum, as many know, is named after the action-adventure game for the Nintendo GameCube. However, unlike the original game, it doesn’t feature the Killer7 logo on the slide. When it comes to Magnums in Resident Evil 4 Remake, many consider this gun and Broken Butterfly to be the best available options.

You can first pick up this Magnum in Resident Evil 4 Remake at the start of Chapter 7 from the Merchant. As expected, it's incredibly expensive and will cost you 77,700 Pesetas to purchase. This is even before you begin upgrading it, which is also very costly. If you manage to fully upgrade it or obtain the Exclusive Upgrade Ticket, it gains “Increase Critical Hit Rate by x5.”

Killer7 stats

Weapon Type: Magnum

Magnum Ammo Type: Magnum Ammo

Magnum Ammo Weapon Perks: Penetration Power

Penetration Power Power: 20.0

20.0 Ammo Capacity: 7

7 Reload Speed: 1.00

1.00 Rate of Fire: 0.81

0.81 Precision: 2.50

2.50 Inventory: 6 (3x2)

If you’re taking the time to pick up treasures and slot them with gems, it will be much easier to pick up this powerful weapon. Additionally, you can sell unwanted guns for their original value, plus whatever modifications you make to them. The Merchant is pretty generous, after all.

At first, Magnum ammo is pretty rare, but that will change as you progress further into the game. Eventually, you can craft 3 Magnum ammo for 17 Gunpowder and 1 Resource (S). To do so, you’ll have to purchase this recipe for 7,000 Pesetas. Considering the incredibly steep cost and the ammo’s rarity in the Resident Evil 4 Remake, you shouldn't waste this gun's ammo on just any foe.

You’re going to want to save this gun for larger foes, mid-bosses, and things that desperately need to be taken down immediately. An excellent target is the game's red-robed cultists, who make all nearby enemies sprout the dangerous plaga heads upon defeat.

With its 20 baseline power, it will likely one-shot most foes that you come across, and thanks to its penetration power, you can use it to defeat multiple enemies. It’s an incredibly cool-looking gun as well. If you want a powerful Magnum, look no further than the Killer7.

The Resident Evil 4 Remake boasts a wealth of powerful foes to defeat and excellent weapons to unlock, and this particular gun is a must-have. You can check out Sportskeeda's review of the RE4 Remake here.

