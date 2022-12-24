How to get League Tokens in Overwatch 2 Season 2

Overwatch 2's second season has brought a host of new content, including a range of cosmetics, voice lines, and a brand-new hero. Alongside these new additions, the Overwatch League Store has also brought back some of its most iconic and previously vaulted Legendary skins.

To help players save on these exclusive skins in Overwatch 2, the store has also introduced two new bundles: the Champions Bundle, which includes Zhulong Sombra and Midas Roadhog, and the Meta Bundle, featuring Goat Brigitte, Good and Evil Echo, and Zen-nakji Zenyatta.

Obtaining League Tokens in Overwatch 2

Obtaining these skins requires League Tokens in Overwatch 2, which can be acquired through two main methods: Twitch Drop campaigns or purchasing them directly through the store in Overwatch 2. Twitch Drop campaigns are periodic events during which players can watch streams and earn League Tokens.

To see if a Twitch Drop campaign is currently ongoing, players can check the Twitch Drop page. While these campaigns can be a great way to earn some free League Tokens, it's important to note that the amount earned per event is typically low, with players earning just five League Tokens for watching a full hour of streams.

To earn enough tokens for a single skin, players must watch 30 hours of streams, which is a significant time commitment.

For those who don't want to wait for a Twitch Drop campaign or who don't want to put in the time commitment required to earn enough tokens, the other option is to purchase League Tokens directly through the store. 300 League Tokens cost $18 USD, which is on par with other skins in the Overwatch shop.

It's important to note that these League Tokens can only be used to purchase items in the Overwatch League Store and cannot be used to purchase regular in-game items or loot boxes.

While the League Tokens can be a bit of an investment, the skins and other items available in the Overwatch League Store are often highly sought after by players. The Champions Bundle, for example, includes Zhulong Sombra and Midas Roadhog, two highly prized skins for their unique looks and appeal.

In addition to the new skins and bundles, the Overwatch League Store also includes other items such as player icons, sprays, and voice lines. These items can also be purchased with League Tokens and allow players to customize their experience.

Overall, the Overwatch League Store offers players the chance to purchase exclusive and rare skins and other items that can't be obtained through regular gameplay or loot boxes. While the cost of League Tokens may be a bit of an investment, the store's offerings are sure to appeal to collectors and fans of the game.

Whether players decide to earn their League Tokens through Twitch Drop campaigns or purchase them directly, the store offers a range of unique and highly sought-after items that will enhance the Overwatch 2 experience.

