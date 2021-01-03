How to get Legendary Gorilla arms for free in Cyberpunk 2077

Out of all the cybernetic enhancements in Cyberpunk 2077, the Gorilla Arms attachment stands out the most in-game.

CDPR has added a varied range of attachments and cybernetic enhancements that players can apply to V's body in Cyberpunk 2077. Most of them exist to give V an edge on the battlefield. While some add blades to his skeletal structure, others make him strong like a Gorilla.

The Gorilla Arms enhancement allows V to overwhelm the opponent with immense strength. This enhancement also allows V to tear through buildings and ground enemies in hand-to-hand combat in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to get Gorilla Arms in Cyberpunk 2077

This article will focus on locating the enhancement that gamers can acquire to upgrade the Gorilla Arms to legendary status in Cyberpunk. Besides the power aspect, Gorilla Arms come with incredible defensive upgrades for V in Cyberpunk.

Players will have to follow certain rules to acquire the Gorilla Arms in Cyberpunk 2077. Having the Gorilla Arms in Cyberpunk 2077 instantly makes V the one-punch killer.

After completing the "Point Of No Return" mission, players will be able to access the Gorilla Arms in Cyberpunk 2077. The item will be present in the inventory and gamers will have to start working on it, as the base version isn't quite effective.

Cyberpunk 2077 gamers will have to then find a ripperdoc to equip the Legendary Gorilla Arms. The video uploaded by the YouTube channel "Inside - Become A Better Gamer" provides a complete demonstration of the process.

Alternatively, if gamers aspire to become a Night City knuckle-brawler, they can equip Animal Knuckles with Gorilla Arms in Cyberpunk 2077. Quests like "Beat On The Brat", or side quests involving street fights will become easy once players equip these enhancements.

After level 24 street redit, players can also buy the Gorilla Arms from ripperdoc Victor in Cyberpunk 2077. The price will vary as the legendary variant is also available with Victor.

YouTuber Silverback mentions that the "Beat On The Brat" mission requires players to only use fists in Cyberpunk 2077. While blades work brilliantly, gamers can switch to a fist-fight dynamic to take down opponents at close-range.

The side quest involving boxing opponents for Coach Fred will have V squaring up against street fighters in Cyberpunk 2077. The Animal Knuckles become an absolute necessity in those fights.

Players will have a series of five fights, which is followed by a boss named Razor in Cyberpunk 2077. The Animal Knuckles add a bleeding touch to the enemy every time V connects his shots. Silverback also mentions the ripperdoc that players should visit in order to equip and max out the cyberwear mod.

If money is the issue, then players should try entering street fighting tournaments and complete side jobs involving high cash rewards. Alternatively, players can focus on simply looting for a while in Cyberpunk 2077.