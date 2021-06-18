How to get log stakes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Log stakes are one of the most basic crafting items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

One of the first times that a player has to use log stakes in the game is when Tom Nook asks them to craft a bridge to access the rest of the island.

For an item that is so important, log stakes cannot be found naturally on the island; they must be crafted. Luckily for the players, that is not a very challenging process.

This article shows players how to get log stakes to craft items on their Animal Crossing island.

Also Read: Doug Bowser of Nintendo surprises Animal Crossing: New Horizons community with future plans after E3 2021

Log stakes are easy to craft in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

To craft log stakes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, players need three pieces of regular wood and a nearby DIY workbench.

Players can then follow the steps given below to craft log stakes:

Step 1: If players do not have three pieces of regular wood, they can simply obtain them from a nearby tree using a flimsy ax or stone ax.

Step 2: Once they have acquired the regular wood, players should go to a nearby DIY workbench. If players do not have a workbench at their homes, they can use the one at Resident Services.

Step 3: At the workbench, players should open up the crafting menu and select the Houseware tab. They will then have to select the Log Stakes option.

Step 4: After this option is selected, players can simply press the "Craft It!" button to craft the log stakes.

Also Read: Animal Crossing: Where to find iron nuggets in New Horizons

What can log stakes be used for?

Log stakes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons are primarily used to build a bridge on the island. However, that is not the only purpose that they serve.

Here are some of the other uses of this easily craftable item:

Building smaller bridges across the island to cross little rivers in the future.

Decorating the island with log stakes.

Using the log stakes to build a fence around the house.

Log stakes in an Animal Crossing inventory (Image via Shacknews)

Log stakes are one of the most versatile items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, so it's a good thing that they do not require too much of an effort to craft.

Also Read: Animal Crossing player surprises partner by adding a real-life photo to virtual home

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh