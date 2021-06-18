Create
Notifications
×

How to get log stakes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Log stakes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons are primarily used to build a bridge on an island (Image via Reddit)
Log stakes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons are primarily used to build a bridge on an island (Image via Reddit)
Riddhima Pal
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Feature
Modified 7 min ago

Log stakes are one of the most basic crafting items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

One of the first times that a player has to use log stakes in the game is when Tom Nook asks them to craft a bridge to access the rest of the island.

For an item that is so important, log stakes cannot be found naturally on the island; they must be crafted. Luckily for the players, that is not a very challenging process.

This article shows players how to get log stakes to craft items on their Animal Crossing island.

Also Read: Doug Bowser of Nintendo surprises Animal Crossing: New Horizons community with future plans after E3 2021

Log stakes are easy to craft in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

To craft log stakes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, players need three pieces of regular wood and a nearby DIY workbench.

Players can then follow the steps given below to craft log stakes:

Step 1: If players do not have three pieces of regular wood, they can simply obtain them from a nearby tree using a flimsy ax or stone ax.

Step 2: Once they have acquired the regular wood, players should go to a nearby DIY workbench. If players do not have a workbench at their homes, they can use the one at Resident Services.

Step 3: At the workbench, players should open up the crafting menu and select the Houseware tab. They will then have to select the Log Stakes option.

Step 4: After this option is selected, players can simply press the "Craft It!" button to craft the log stakes.

Also Read: Animal Crossing: Where to find iron nuggets in New Horizons

What can log stakes be used for?

Log stakes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons are primarily used to build a bridge on the island. However, that is not the only purpose that they serve.

Here are some of the other uses of this easily craftable item:

  • Building smaller bridges across the island to cross little rivers in the future.
  • Decorating the island with log stakes.
  • Using the log stakes to build a fence around the house.
Log stakes in an Animal Crossing inventory (Image via Shacknews)
Log stakes in an Animal Crossing inventory (Image via Shacknews)

Log stakes are one of the most versatile items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, so it's a good thing that they do not require too much of an effort to craft.

Also Read: Animal Crossing player surprises partner by adding a real-life photo to virtual home

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
comments icon
Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी