How to get Lustrous Tide fast in Wuthering Waves

Lustrous Tide is one of the summoning currencies in Wuthering Waves. They help gamers get new characters and weapons from the Novice, Character, and Weapon permanent banners. Additionally, using this Tide 50 times in the Beginner’s Choice banner grants a guaranteed 5-star Resonator, which will significantly enhance your gameplay experience.

Furthermore, the currency will help you obtain other Resonators and weapons from the permanent banners. You can use multiple methods to obtain this Tide in-game, from logging in daily to completing missions. This article lists the best ways to get Lustrous Tide faster in Wuthering Waves.

Best methods to get Lustrous Tide in Wuthering Waves

1) Events

You can participate in events to get Lustrous Tide in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

There are currently two ongoing Wuthering Waves events granting Lustrous Tide in Wuthering Waves: Gifts of Thawing Frost and Awakening Journey. The former is a daily log-in event that offers various rewards for logging into the app. It grants one Tide each day for four days.

On the other hand, Awakening Journey is an event related to Union Level. You will get the currency upon reaching specific Union Levels in this event. Getting to levels 5 and 15 yields five Tides each, and levels 25 and 35 offer 15 each, totaling 40 Tides. This event will conclude when you complete it by reaching level Union Level 45 and claiming all its rewards.

2) Level Bundles

You get Supply Packs at every tenth Union Level from Level Bundles which contain Tides (Image via Kuro Games)

Level Bundles is a section in the Bundles menu of the in-app store. It offers multiple Supply Packs containing various rewards. You get such a pack for every tenth Union level you reach from levels 10 to 80. The packs at levels 10, 20, and 30 grant two, three, and five Lustrous Tides, respectively, totaling 10.

3) Pioneer Podcast

Pioneer Podcast is a battle pass in Wuthering Waves that rewards Tide for free (Image via Kuro Games)

Pioneer Podcast is the battle pass in Wuthering Waves. You can complete various daily, weekly, and seasonal missions offered by it. Moreover, you can also upgrade its level and earn multiple rewards. The free version called Public Channel grants one Lustrous Tide at levels 10, 20, 30, 40, and 50.

4) Deliver Sonace Casket to Chenpi

You can deliver Sonace Casket and get Tides as rewards (Image via Kuro Games)

Chenpi is a Relic Merchant in Jinzhou. You can deliver Sonace Caskets to him and get various rewards in exchange. The game has 10 Casket Delivery levels, which you can upgrade by doing the required number of Casket Deliveries available at the current level.

Every level upgrade grants various rewards, such as Potions, Shell Credit, Energy Core, and more. You will get one Lustrous Tide each at levels 1, 2, and 6.

5) Coral Exchange

You can exchange Oscillated and Aftershocked Corals at the in-game shop (Image via Kuro Games)

Corals are in-game items you can obtain by summoning on the Wuthering Waves Standard and Limited banners. The game has two types of Corals, Oscillate and Aftershocked; you can get the former from Permanent and the latter from the limited banners.

Then, go to Terminal > Store > Item Exchange and exchange Corals for Lustrous Tides. You can get one Tide for eight Aftershocked and 128 Oscillated Corals. Till the shop resets, you can get a Tide at a discounted price of 70 Oscillated Corals.

6) Purchase with Astrite

You can exchange 160 Astrite for one Tide at the Tidal Exchange Shop (Image via Kuro Games)

Exchanging Astrites is the best and instant way of getting Lustrous Tides. One of the latter item costs 160 Astrites at the Tidal Exchange Shop. Go to Terminal > Store > Item Exchange > Tidal Exchange to get Tides for Astrites. You can get Astrites in Wuthering Waves using multiple methods, such as completing quests, exploring the open world, and more.

7) Souvenir Store

You can access the Souvenir Store by interacting with Ganxue in Jinzhou (Image via Kuro Games)

You can also exchange Lustrous Tide at the Souvenir Store, which you can access by visiting Ganxue in Jinzhou and interacting with her. Click the “I want some Souvenirs.” dialog to enter the shop. Then, exchange 50 Wood-textured Shards for one Tide. The store has a purchase limit is up to five Tides maximum.

You can obtain Wood-textured Shards in Wuthering Waves from chests and Tidal Heritage, which you will encounter while exploring Huanglong.

