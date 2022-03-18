How to get Madness resistance in Elden Ring

While it may not be needed as much as other elemental defenses in Elden Ring, Madness resistance can certainly save the day if players have enough of it. Most enemies won't utilize the status effect, but when they do, it can be incredibly frustrating to deal with.

Madness itself has a unique effect when the full buildup meter sets in. What sets it apart from others is that players will lose much of their FP each time the effect sets in, and the bar fills fast.

On top of that, players will lose a good chunk of health, just like with Frostbite and Bleed effects. As always though, there are ways to mitigate the status.

Methods of Madness resistance in Elden Ring

Use the Horn Talisman to gain more Focus. (Image via FromSoftware)

Madness resistance in Elden Ring is tied to one stat which is labeled as Focus. Most of the status effects in the game are under a one-term umbrella that can be increased through multiple methods.

For Madness in particular, players need to focus on their Mind stats, which are also tied to FP and will help them as they fight the buildup.

Items and stats for increasing Madness resistance:

Increasing the Mind stat in general can help players increase their Focus stats at a base level.

Light armors will typically have the most Focus on them, but all armor will offer resistance to a degree.

There is a charm called the Clarifying Horn Charm which can be found in the Siofra ancestral area of the underground.

Clarifying White Cured Meat and Dappled Cured Meat are both consumables that will temporarily boost Focus overall.

If the buildup of Madness begins, using a Clarifying Bolus will bring them meter back down, but these are also consumables.

Considering how rare Madness is compared to other effects, players can easily forget to gear up, but there are moments when having the right items on hand will make a difference.

Using the Flask of Wondrous Physick for more Madness resistance in Elden Ring

The Flask of Wondrous Physick is a versatile consumable that is essentially a customizable Crimson Flask. Players can collect tears around that map that can be placed in the mix. Two can be used at a time and there are all kinds of effects.

For resistances, players will want the Speckled Hardtear or the Opaline Hardtear. Using this mix along with many of the items above will set players up to easily withstand the effects of Madness in Elden Ring.

