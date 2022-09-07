How to get maximum discount while ordering digital version of FIFA 23

FIFA 23's pre-order window is still open, providing a handy opportunity for players to get it at a discount. To incentivize returning users, EA Sports provides different opportunities to obtain a new title at a discount. While retail stores have their own systems, digital gamers can also benefit.

The upcoming game will likely be the last entrant of the series with the iconic name as the license with FIFA expires at the end of the current term. Naturally, FIFA 23 has some incredibly nostalgic value for those who have played the previous releases.

A FIFA World Cup scheduled later could also translate to an in-game event.

For newcomers to the series, the upcoming game looks like a great option to acquire to get into the series. However, there are strong incentives for returning players to get a fresh game copy.

To make matters more interesting, a couple of discounts are available on digital editions.

FIFA 23 buyers can make most out of purchases if they have previous version

New buyers can use two amazing discounts if they already own FIFA 22. This applies to the Ultimate Edition, so it could be a costly choice. However, the two discounts combine and, more importantly, reduce the price by a significant amount.

By logging into FIFA 22, users can find the home screen showing a pop-up to pre-order FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition. Clicking on the link will take them to their respective play stores, where the title will be shown.

If they notice it carefully, the price they will have to pay will be reduced by 10% from what it was initially. This is due to the pre-ownership of FIFA 22 and pre-ordering the new game from the old one.

There's no other method to avail of the discount, and it's only available to those who own FIFA 22.

The second discount for FIFA 23's Ultimate Edition comes from EA Play subscriptions. This is available to anyone subscribed to EA's services, and it doesn't matter if they own a copy of FIFA 22 or not.

Utilizing this discount is also simpler since it doesn't require the previous title. As long as gamers are logged in to the same account with EA Play, the Ultimate Edition's price will automatically be reduced by 10%.

Interestingly, the two discounts can be combined in a certain way. No, they don't become 20% off on the final price, but the available discount increases if users can avail of both.

The process requires them to log in to FIFA 22 and repeat the process above. As long as this account has EA Play access, two sets of discounts will be applied automatically upon the total price.

Is FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition worth it?

The answer to this will depend on each player, but judging by the usual nature of gamers, it's worth getting the edition. This is purely due to the number of extra goodies with the edition.

They can acquire a new OTW card with their purchase, which they will get when the game releases.

The biggest gain will be the 4600 FIFA points, which individually costs much more than the additional cost. This premium currency can be used to open packs and give players a headstart.

That's not all, as there will be more content to compensate for the additional cost. Additionally, all Ultimate Edition owners can enjoy up to three days of early access.

With the scope for a double discount, the potential benefits become even more valuable for any potential buyer.

Edited by Ravi Iyer