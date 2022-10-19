How to get the Mechabre Sniper Rifle in Destiny 2 Festival of Lost 2022

Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost is finally underway, and after a continuous supply of Cat errors, Guardians have been able to head into the game. These errors aren't uncommon. They're spotted right after every major update. Although this error sounds like the highlight of the event, the actual highlight is the new Legendary Sniper Rifle.

Information about this weapon was leaked a while ago. Everything, barring the weapon's name, was released to the public. Now that the event has gone live, Guardians have finally been able to put a name for this weapon.

Getting the Mechabre Sniper Rifle in Destiny 2

Bungie used nice wordplay with the name of the Sniper Rifle for the Festival of the Lost. Since the armor sets for this season are Mecha themed, it was only natural that the weapon for this year's Halloween event be Mecha-themed. Thus, the name Mechabre.

Since this is an event-based weapon, it's obvious that the weapon would drop from the Haunted Sectors activity. This activity can be launched from the Tower itself. Once launched, a fireteam of three Guardians will have to make it into the Haunted Sector and defeat 10 different Headless Ones to bring out a big Fallen boss.

The fight against this enemy is quite simple. Guardians will have to dish out damage. He'll pop a shield for every 1/3rd of health that this boss loses. To destroy this shield, Guardians will have to defeat multiple Headless Ones. These enemies will now drop Pumpkin Charges that can be used to destroy the said shield.

Once the shield is down and this enemy is defeated, Guardians will receive a chest like they normally do at the end of any activity. This chest contains Festival of the Lost weapon drops. The Mechabre Sniper Rifle in Destiny 2 drops from this chest.

While this is one source of the weapon, a curated roll for the Mechabre Sniper Rifle drops after Guardians have completed the introductory quest for the Festival of the Lost.

There are 10 steps to the quest, which are quite simple. These quests involve menial tasks like wearing an event mask and other such steps. As seen during the Solstice event earlier this year, a specific challenge in the event card requires Guardians to bag some Sniper Rifle kills in Destiny 2.

Once Guardians have completed this step, they can then go ahead and redeem the Mechabre Sniper Rifle from the Event Card. Unfortunately, this weapon isn't craftable. So Guardians don't have the liberty to craft the roles they would like. But then again, given that the event and the activity run for the next two weeks, there's enough time for everyone to farm almost every roll of this weapon.

Although that sounds good in theory, its practicality depends heavily upon the RNG mechanics in Destiny 2. Either way, the Mechabre Sniper Rifle looks good in the game, and here's to hoping it functions equally well.

Poll : 0 votes