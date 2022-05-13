How to get Mechagodzilla bundle in Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 is amidst a limited-time event known as Operation Monarch.

This event sees the inclusion of both King Kong and Godzilla, coming off the back of their hit movie Godzilla vs. Kong. There have been plenty of hints at Mechagodzilla showing up eventually, however.

An entire bundle that Warzone players can get their hands on is inspired by the robot version of the world's most fearsome kaiju. They just have to buy the other two first.

How to buy Mechagodzilla bundle in Call of Duty: Warzone

A promotional image for the Operation Monarch event (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty: Warzone is a free-to-play game. It makes its money on the Battle Pass and various cosmetics available in its shop. That's how most battle royale games work.

Users love customizing their weapons and characters with different skins. This allows them to express themselves, but it can get pretty pricey for those who just can't help themselves after a while.

Getting the Mechagodzilla bundle will fall on that pricey side of things. That is because gamers have to unlock the ability to purchase it in Warzone by buying two other full bundles beforehand.

Those who have visited the in-game shop have probably wondered why the Mechagodzilla hasn't been there since the start of Operation Monarch in Season 3: Classified Arms.

Well, there are just two bundles available instead. Players need to buy both the Godzilla and King Kong bundles even to have the option to purchase the Mechagodzilla bundle.

Each bundle costs 2,400 COD Points. That is roughly $24, but users can usually purchase a 2,000 COD Points pack and receive a bonus of 400 COD Points for just $19.99.

That will still bring things to about $60 to get all three bundles. That's the price of a full game being spent in a free-to-play battle royale for some cosmetics, which some might find crazy.

Regardless, if gamers want to get their hands on the Mechagodzilla bundle in Warzone, they'll have to shell out the cash and the COD Points to get the Godzilla and Kong ones.

KRNG Hero 🚀 @TheMarkOfAHero Bruh MECHAGODZILLA in CALL OF DUTY is AWESOME Bruh MECHAGODZILLA in CALL OF DUTY is AWESOME https://t.co/Qotbw54pd3

When that has taken place, Mechagodzilla's bundle will appear in the Warzone shop, and players can expect the following from it:

Mechagodzilla Constanze Skin

Cybernetic Destroyer Blueprint (Assault Rifle Bravo)

Neural Uplink Blueprint (Submachine Gun Foxtrot)

Nanometal Tail Blade (Melee Weapon)

Machine Learning MVP Highlights Animation (Exclusive to Vanguard)

Rival Protocol Operator Highlight Intro Animation (Exclusive to Vanguard)

Network Uptime Watch

Neural Link Active Calling Card

Evolving Together Emblem

Mechagodzilla Charm

Anyone who purchases the Mechagodzilla bundle will already have the items from the Kong and Godzilla bundles. That allows for great mixing and matching of cosmetics, animations, and weapon skins.

The sheer number of items from all three bundles will probably have users set for some time, especially since they can use them all well after Operation Monarch has ended.

