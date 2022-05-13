How to get a S.C.R.E.A.M killstreak in Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone has partnered with Legendary Pictures to incorporate two of the biggest names in cinema into one of the strongest names in gaming. King Kong and Godzilla have surfaced on Caldera, and their awesome might double as stage hazards and weapons.

The new mode sets the world's most famous giant monsters loose on the unsuspecting soldiers of this hit first-person shooter. They're both extremely dangerous, and their Titan Frenzy activity could destroy any team. Luckily, there's a way to turn their power against enemies, after some work.

The S.C.R.E.A.M. Device in Call of Duty: Warzone

This Titan Sonic Communication Radar and Echolocation Array Module Device grants the player temporary control over Godzilla or King Kong. Using it, one can guide a destructive blast of Atomic Breath or the force of a Ground Pound towards their foes.

The S.C.R.E.A.M. Device functions like a killstreak reward, but it isn't earned like many of its cohorts. Unlike Predator Drones, Helicopter Gunners, or Tactical Nukes, Godzilla and King Kong's power is earned through a new currency.

The Operation Monarch game mode features a new collectible called Monarch Intel. This item can be gained through a variety of actions and can be used to earn the S.C.R.E.A.M. Device.

Players will need 100 Monarch Intel to acquire the S.C.R.E.A.M. Device and wield it against enemy forces. While a little bit of Intel can be earned by racking up kills or opening crates, there are better ways of picking up these points.

The game features Monarch Intel drops, which are among the most reliable sources of Intel. They are marked on all of the players' maps, meaning that converging in that area could lead to a firefight.

Contracts can also payout Intel, but these challenges do disappear part of the way through the match. Finally, players can earn Intel by attacking King Kong and Godzilla during the deadly Titan Frenzy event. Through these methods, one can quickly rack up 100 points and gain the S.C.R.E.A.M. Device.

Rewards in Call of Duty: Warzone's Operation Monarch

Mountain Dew® @MountainDew Calling Card?



Starting today, drop into Attention all operators: want to dunk on the competition with a Mtn Dew Flamin HotCalling Card?Starting today, drop into @CallofDuty Warzone and record 3 eliminations with the flaming throwing knife! Attention all operators: want to dunk on the competition with a Mtn Dew Flamin Hot® Calling Card? Starting today, drop into @CallofDuty Warzone and record 3 eliminations with the flaming throwing knife! https://t.co/jJN1lFFPMT

Call of Duty: Warzone features a variety of fun unlockable cosmetics available during the Operation Monarch event. Many of these new pieces of gear tie into the S.C.R.E.A.M. killstreak reward.

For using the killstreak reward once, players earn the Rare Ancient Remains Charm. Using it three times nets the Rare Monarch Eyes Only Charm. Earning 3,000 of the coveted Monarch Intel unlocks the Epic Skyline Crasher Calling Card.

Doing 135,000 damage to either Titan will earn a Legendary Team Emblem for the opposite Kaiju. Dealing 500,000 damage across both will unlock the Rare Concrete Jungle Sticker.

There are eight challenges in this event, including playing for six hours and finishing in the top 15 twelve times. Clearing all of them nets the player a Legendary Marksman Rifle blueprint.

Call of Duty: Warzone's Operation Monarch event features a ton of interesting gameplay and aesthetical details. The Kaiju have made a big impact in the hit game.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul