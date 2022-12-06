How to get Messi Football Icon Set, themed skins, and more in PUBG Mobile this week

Before the rollout of the 2.3 patch, Tencent Games and Level Infinite confirmed the PUBG Mobile x Messi collaboration. The crossover event campaign was supposed to be a celebration of the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

At the same time, players get the opportunity to grab items based on global icon Lionel Messi by paying UC (Unknown Cash/Credits).

"PUBG Mobile x Messi" kicked off shortly after the launch of the 2.3 update, and players got their hands on several themed items in the game. Previously, many collectibles from the series were listed in the "Going legendary" event. Level Infinite has added many items to the game, including the Messi Football Icon Set.

PUBG Mobile welcomes Messi Football Icon Set alongside other skins and accessories as paid collectibles

Messi Football Icon Set and other themed collectibles

As mentioned, "Going legendary" featured several time-limited items from the Messi Football Icon series, which are still freely available as time-limited rewards with an exchange of exploration points.

Players will have to spend UC to upgrade them to permanent collections. However, the Messi Football Icon Set is visible on the interface of the "Going legendary" event.

Thus, players can access the prize pool (crate) of the Messi Football Icon Set and other items in the game "Going legendary" event. However, unlike previous items from the Messi Football Icon series, the latest costume set is not free, even temporarily. Thus, players will have to spend UC on the items listed below to add them to their in-game Inventor:

Football Icon Crate A

Odds for Football Icon Crate A

The following PUBG Mobile items are obtainable via spins with UC:

Messi Football Icon Set (Only meant for male characters) - Mythic item

(Only meant for male characters) Mythic item Messi Football Icon Cover (For concealing the character's face) - Mythic item

(For concealing the character's face) Mythic item Messi Football Icon Helmet - Legendary item

Legendary item Messi Collaboration Dacia - Legendary item

Legendary item Messi Football Icon - M762 (Lv. 1) -- Upgradable Legendary item

Upgradable Legendary item Materials - Legendary item

Legendary item Wheel of Time Parachute - Epic item

Epic item Paint - Epic item

Epic item Parachute Trial (Green) - Epic item

Epic item Parachute Trial (Pink) - Epic item

Epic item Four Classic Crate Coupon Scraps - Epic item

Epic item Three Classic Crate Coupon Scraps - Epic item

Epic item Two Classic Crate Coupon Scraps - Epic item

Epic item One Classic Crate Coupon Scrap - Epic item

Epic item "Thinking" Graffiti - Rare item

Rare item Two units of "Thinking" Graffiti - Rare item

Rare item "Curious" Graffiti - Rare item

Rare item Two units of "Curious" Graffiti - Rare item

Rare item Five Silver coins/tokens - Rare item

Rare item Ten Silver coins/tokens - Rare item

Crate Odds

Mythic item - 0.45%

0.45% Legendary item - 3.90%

3.90% Epic item - 64.00%

64.00% Rare item - 31.65%

Football Icon Crate B

Odds for Football Icon Crate B

The following PUBG Mobile items are obtainable via spins with Exploration points earned through the destination of the "Going legendary" event:

Messi Football Icon - PP-19 Bizon -- Legendary item

Legendary item Messi Football Icon - Mini14 -- Legendary item

Legendary item Football Ambassador Buggy - Legendary item

Legendary item Messi's Brilliant Shot Emote - Legendary item

Legendary item Messi Football Icon - PP-19 Bizon [3 day] -- Legendary item

[3 day] Legendary item Messi Football Icon - Mini14 [3 day] -- Legendary item

[3 day] Legendary item Messi's Brilliant Shot Emote [3 day] - Legendary item

[3 day] Legendary item Messi Football Icon - PP-19 Bizon [1 day] -- Legendary item

[1 day] Legendary item Messi Football Icon - Mini14 [1 day] -- Legendary item

[1 day] Legendary item Messi's Brilliant Shot Emote [1 day] - Legendary item

[1 day] Legendary item Three Classic Crate Coupon Scraps - Epic item

Epic item Two Classic Crate Coupon Scraps - Epic item

Epic item One Classic Crate Coupon Scrap - Epic item

Epic item "Thinking" Graffiti - Rare item

Rare item Two units of "Thinking" Graffiti - Rare item

Rare item "Curious" Graffiti - Rare item

Rare item Two units of "Curious" Graffiti - Rare item

Rare item Two Silver coins/tokens - Rare item

Rare item Four Silver coins/tokens - Rare item

Crate Odds

Legendary item - 30.40%

30.40% Epic item - 27.00%

27.00% Rare item - 42.60%

How to access both crates in PUBG Mobile

Here's how one can access both crates in PUBG Mobile:

Step 1: Launch the latest version of PUBG Mobile on your smartphone, tablet, or PC/laptop (exclusive alternative for Android emulator users).

Step 2: Sign into the game and navigate the Going Legendary event among the banners listed below the RP section and Shop.

Step 3: On the interface of the Going Legendary event, you must swipe on the screen till the end and tap on the image of the Messi Football Icon Set.

It will open a specific interface featuring the crates mentioned above. You can spend UC and claim these random rewards.

