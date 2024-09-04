How to get MG-2 Power Exceeder in Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars Outlaws features many weapon upgrades that players can utilize for various weapons and vehicles. This can help enhance their damage and handling characteristics. Within the game, players can upgrade their Blaster rifle, Trailblazer spaceship, and Speeder bike.

An item often required for Blaster Rifle upgrades is the MG-2 Power Exceeder material. This can be acquired from armorers all across the map, and might even be hidden by smugglers.

Where to get the MG-2 Power Exceeder in Star Wars Outlaws

The MG-2 Power Exceeder is an Advanced Component and can be bought from several armorers and vendors across the map. The locations are as follows:

Belo Roovin Armorer, Mirogana

Shuma Rogue Merchant, Kijimi

Shuma Rogue Merchant, Akiva

Tretet Zadiket Trader, Tattooine

Tak'Tak Tandishek Trader, Tattooine

Shuma Rogue Merchant, Tattooine

Lunda Nyside Armorer, Myrra

When the player takes Kay Vess to the locations mentioned above, they can purchase the material from the vendors. The material costs 244 in-game credits and cannot be sold once purchased.

The MG-2 Power Exceeder material is found across the map and can be used to upgrade certain modules on the Blaster rifle (Image via Ubisoft)

Once acquired, the item can be used to upgrade the Blaster rifle Kay uses. Players can upgrade certain aspects of the Power and Plasma categories by using this material. Here are more details about the same:

Plasma Upgrades:

Plasma: Light- Damage ( 6x MG-2 Power Exceeder)

MG-2 Power Exceeder) Plasma: Rapid- Improved Accuracy (7x MG-2 Power Exceeder)

Power Upgrades:

Power: Bolt- Damage ( 10x MG-2 Power Exceeder)

MG-2 Power Exceeder) Power: Pulse- Charge Speed (12x MG-2 Power Exceeder)

Also read: How to upgrade the Blaster in Star Wars Outlaws

How to upgrade weapons in Star Wars Outlaws

Kay's journey through the expansive in-game universe of the game is treacherous. She has to fight and fend off many enemies, all of whom are out to stop her from conducting the heists she is skilled at executing. Apart from the upgrades mentioned above, players can also upgrade their Ion configurations for the Blaster.

Blaster upgrades can be made within the Trailblazer spaceship, and doing so will make it easier to defeat enemies. Kay can also speak with various Experts across the map to unlock more weapons and character upgrades, some of which can make gun-play faster and more convenient. Additionally, for vehicle-to-vehicle combat, both the Trailblazer and the Speeder can be upgraded as well.

