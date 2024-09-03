You will come across the game of Kessel Sabacc in most cities and establishments during your intergalactic adventure in Star Wars Outlaws. It’s a card game akin to blackjack or poker, where you must have the lowest-value cards to win Credits. Since money is required to make crucial purchases or upgrades, playing and getting good at Kessel Sabbac in Star Wars Outlaws can be one of the best ways to earn more Credits.

That said, you can also just play the game for fun or to improve your reputation in the underworld. This article will guide you on how to play Kessel Sabacc in Star Wars Outlaws, including some tips and tricks that can help you win.

Kessel Sabacc in Star Wars Outlaws, explained

What are the rules for Kessel Sabacc in Star Wars Outlaws?

The player with the lowest hand wins the round (Image via Ubisoft)

To win a game of Kessel Sabacc in Star Wars Outlaws, you must have the lowest “hand” possible. A “hand” refers to the difference between two cards: one yellow and one red. For example, if you have a yellow card with a 4 and a red card with a 3, your hand would equal 4-3 = 1.

During the game, a situation can arise when two players have the same lowest hand value (if your and your opponent's hands equal 1). In that case, the person with a lower numbered card will win the round.

For instance, if you have a yellow 3 and a red 2 card which equals a hand of 1, while another player has a yellow 5 and a red 4 card which also equals 1; you will win because of your lower numbered cards.

A single game of Kessel Sabacc lasts for three rounds with each having three turns. You must win all three rounds to win the game and earn Credits in Star Wars Outlaws.

How to win at Kessel Sabbac in Star Wars Outlaws?

You can use Nix to cheat in the game (Image via Ubisoft)

When it’s your turn in the game, you either choose to stand or pick a red, yellow, or an Imposter card in exchange for chips. Do note that you will be provided with a fixed number of Shift Tokens per game that can be used in place of chips to save Credit.

At the start, pick up a yellow or red card to get your hand as low as possible. Alternatively, you can pick up an Imposter card and roll a dice to reveal its value. Imposter cards can be risky as you may receive a much higher value than what you need. However, if you don’t have a great hand, you can try to roll a dice and hope to get a good number.

Finally, you can also choose not to pick a card by using the option to stand. Use this option when you believe you have a low enough hand to beat everyone else. Go through the rounds and try to bring the total of your hand to as close to zero as possible. Zero hand is the lowest possible number, which should often confirm your win.

You can also use Nix to spy on other players or use the Magnetic Dice to get the desired number on the Imposter card. However, note that you will lose all your Credits if caught and get banned from playing Kessel Sabacc in that location for a certain amount of time. So, cheat only when you can.

Tips for winning a round in Kessel Sabacc

Don’t use the Imposter card at the beginning of your Kessel Sabacc round, unless you have the magnetic dice to cheat and get your desired number.

Use Nix to spy on players and take a look at their hands.

Use Shift Tokens to retrieve lost chips.

Always try to get red and yellow cards of the same value as having a zero hand will generally confirm your victory.

Try to stand if you don’t need new cards.

