How to get Mirage for free in Apex Legends Mobile? 

Apex Legends Mobile has finally launched globally, and mobile gamers can finally grind to unlock the Legends of their choice. There are a total of ten Legends in the battle royale game, with Fade as the only mobile exclusive.

All of these Legends can be unlocked once mobile gamers reach specific levels. However, Respawn Entertainment is giving players the chance to obtain one for free via the Login event.

Details of the Apex Legends Mobile Rookie Login event

Rookie Login rewards (Image via EA)

A special section in Apex Legends Mobile is offering none other than Mirage for free via the Rookie Login event. Mobile gamers just need to log in to the game on the second day to receive the reward.

The event was unveiled yesterday, May 19, 2022, and will be up until June 6, 2022. There are seven rewards that mobile gamers can claim each day.

Here are the details of the rewards:

Day 1 – Rename Card

Day 2 – Mirage

Day 3 – Mission Card

Day 4 – Flux

Day 5 – New Players (Account Badge)

Day 6 – EXP

Day 7 – Common Apex Pack

How to claim Rookie Login Rewards in Apex Legends Mobile?

Rookie Rewards option is on the right side of the screen (Image via EA)

Step 1: Mobile gamers will first have to open the battle royale game and then tap on the Rookie Rewards option.

Step 2: Then, they will have to tap on the Claim button below the Login Rewards they are eligible for.

Note: Mirage is finally available and can be claimed today, provided that players logged in to the game yesterday.

Mirage and his abilities

Mirage is an Offensive Legend in Apex Legends Mobile whose main motive is to throw enemies off his track. He is unlockable at level 24, but the Rookie Rewards event offers him for free, regardless of the player's level.

Here are the details of his abilities:

Passive Ability – Now You See Me..

The Legend is able to use a holographic decoy to throw enemies off the track.

Tactical Ability – Psyche Out

The tactical ability of the Holographic Trickster to cloak himself whenever he is using the Respawn Beacons or reviving his allies.

Ultimate Ability – Life of the Party

Similar to the passive ability, instead of sending just one decoy, Mirage can unleash a team of decoys to confuse his opponents.

