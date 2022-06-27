How to get Mythril in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes takes the hack-and-slash gameplay of the Dynasty Warriors franchise and brings in the beloved Three Houses cast. After the success of the first Fire Emblem Warriors and Hyrule Warriors, the newest game was an obvious subject for the format.

The newest game in the Musou style isn't all hack-and-slash, there are light crafting elements as well. Players need to improve their weapons to slay the hordes of enemies in combat. One of the best upgrade materials in the game is the legendary element Mythril, which players have to earn.

How can players get Mythril in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes?

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes features a ton of unique missions and tasks between primary combat encounters. Players can earn Mythril in a variety of unique adventures and use it in story quests in the game.

Paralogue missions are special quests that players can only engage in if they have the central character unlocked. Players are advised to unlock every character they can to ensure they can play every mission in the game.

Paralogue missions often reward players with rare materials, sometimes including Mythril. These quests allow players to get more interaction out of a few characters at a time and earn rewards in the process.

Side quests and extra missions will occasionally spawn a Demon Beast or a large monster, and these will appear as a yellow icon on the map and serve as an enemy to every other being on the map.

Defeating these massive foes, which is no easy task, will often reward players with rare materials. Some of these demons will drop Mythril, and players will earn those gifts at the end of the mission.

Finally, players can buy Mythril from traders that randomly spawn in Survey areas. These Survey areas only appear after capturing a territory successfully. In addition, the traders can only offer a couple of rare items, so Mythril might be a rare option.

What can players do with Mythril in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes?

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes doesn't hand out Mythril often, but players will want a lot of it. The difficulty in acquiring it will make every brick of holy material special.

Players need Mythril to upgrade their weaponry to the highest possible station and get the most out of every swing of the sword. Increasing the effectiveness of blades, bows, and bludgeons is a key element of progression in the game. New material also ensures that weapons will last longer before breaking, keeping fighters in the battle longer.

Players will need smithing stones and gold to forge their weapons to the best possible shine. Players will also have to reforge their weapons because there is a limit to their maximum improvement.

Mythril will ensure that players' weapons are as powerful and as durable as possible to defeat the hordes of enemies. Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes encourages players to take every opportunity to improve their weaponry.

