How to get the Negotiator of Ardor in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

The Negotiator of Ardor is a unique shotgun in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands that has controllable bullets.

That is what makes this shotgun unique. Players can deliver its nine-bullet shot spread and wherever they aim their camera, the bullets will follow in that direction until it hits the target or another structure.

The damage from nine pellets and their controllable nature make this a weapon worth fighting for. Obtaining it takes a bit of work, however, as players need to complete the Diplomatic Relations side quest.

How to obtain the Negotiator of Ardor shotgun in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

This anchor is where players will obtain the quest in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (Image via Gearbox Software)

The Negotiator of Ardor is a side quest reward in the Drowned Abyss. Players can unlock the Drowned Abyss area during the main story campaign of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

This comes after completing the Ballad of Bones quest in Wargtooth Shallows. Drowned Abyss will be accessible and players can get the Diplomatic Relations side quest from Quimble.

The beloved Borderlands character Claptrap makes an appearance in this quest. Helping him out and fully completing Diplomatic Relations will net players the unique Negotiator of Ardor shotgun.

How to complete the Diplomatic Relations side quest

Claptrap is the focus of this quest in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (Image via Gearbox Software)

The central area of the Drowned Abyss is where players will find the Diplomatic Relations side quest. Head to the middle of the region and obtain the quest from the side of the anchor.

Once the quest has started, here is how players can complete Diplomatic Relations to receive the shotgun as a reward:

Follow the quest marker in-game to reach Quimble.

Speak with Quimble to learn they are an archeologist whose team was attacked by Coiled.

The objective is to protect him and defeat the oncoming Coiled attack.

Speak with Quimble once more after the Coiled have been dealt with.

Claptrap will now appear and offer some diplomatic solutions regarding the Coiled problem.

Follow Claptrap around the Coiled camp as he tries to negotiate with them.

Upon arrival, destroy the barrels in the green acid.

Claptrap's new spell will fail and the Coiled will attack.

Defeat them and Claptrap's spell will wear off.

Follow Claptrap to recreate the spell by frolicking through some peaceful flowers.

Head to Claptrap's next location to try the spell once more.

Again, it doesn't work and players will need to fight the Coiled that strike.

The spell fades after the battle and Claptrap decides to use a pirate voice for it.

Hit Claptrap and then hit the chest behind him.

Claptrap's voice makes the Coiled retreat this time and the character gives up.

He leads the player to the Coiled and attempts negotiations with the new voice.

It actually works, however, and Claptrap begins to negotiate with the Coiled leader.

Naturally, things don't go smoothly and players must fight a horde of Coiled and the leader.

Find Claptrap after the battle, speak with him, then return to Quimble.

Report what happened regarding the Coiled and the quest will be completed.

This quest involves a lot of traveling and fighting. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands players should have no problem surviving the length of it, especially if the Negotiator of Ardor is the prize.

