How to get the Mistrial of the Gull in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

The Mistrial of the Gull is a unique assault rifle that players can find in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. Like most rare weapons, this assault rifle comes with attributes that make it stand out.

To get the Mistrial of the Gull, players need to unlock the Crackmast Cove region in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. In that location, they will begin the Trial of Crooked-Eye Phil side quest, which rewards the weapon upon completion.

What to do to acquire the Mistrial of the Gull assault rifle in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Players will meet Phil to start their journey for the Mistrial of the Gull (Image via Gearbox Software)

Players need to reach Crackmast Cove to obtain the Mistrial of the Gull. Crackmast Cove is opened after the Ballad of the Bones quest is done in Wargtooth Shallows.

Once the region is accessible, players will be able to complete the Trial of Crooked-Eye Phil. This side quest requires players to find Crooked-Eye Phil while defeating enemies and completing puzzles.

When that side quest is finished, the Mistrial of the Gull assault rifle will be rewarded to players in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. It can then be equipped and used immediately.

How to complete the Trial of Crooked-Eye Phil side quest

Helping Phil will get players the Mistrial of the Gull in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (Image via Gearbox Software)

There is a group of pirates that want to capture Crooked-Eye Phil and lock him up in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. Phil will be placed on trial by the pirates, and the players will have to act as his lawyer.

After finishing Ballad of the Bones and making it to Crackmast Cove, head to the Lucky Dice near the NPC, who gives the Eye of the Deceiver quest. The Trial of Crooked-Eye Phil side quest can be obtained here.

Players will take part in Phil's trial in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (Image via Gearbox Software)

Once the side quest has started, here is how it can be completed:

In the first area of Crackmast Cove, continue forward until the large anchor. Defeat the pirates in that area and interact with the human-sized box nearby.

Phil is inside and will have a conversation. Pull the lever behind Phil's box and defeat the pirates that attack.

After the fight, find the directions to Phil's hideout at the right of his box. Keep going in that direction and speak to the group of pirates.

After talking to Surle Finbreaker, players need to prove they can hang with the pirates.

Enter the cave nearby and beat up on the pirates within.

Go up the wooden platform to find three levels with three symbols above the door. Pull the levers and make the green symbols match with the white symbols.

Take the path down the tunnel to Phil's hideout.

Find the certificate that says Phil isn't evil in a chest in the back corner.

Pull on the chain near the fireplace and exit the hideout through the secret tunnel that opens.

Take a right at the end to find Surle, who will open the gate.

Players will need to destroy three totems now. The first is at the top of the hill, the second is in front of a house near the first totem, and the third is behind the house the second one is at.

Head to the end of town, destroy two more totems on the way to the jail and find the box from earlier to be empty.

Melee the cannon to destroy the wall to the left of the jail.

Go through the large building, take out the pirates, and find Phil in a cell at the top of the building.

Speak to Phil and go to the courthouse.

Talk to him again and approach the stand to present the certificate.

Players can end the court proceedings with or without violence to finish the quest.

This is a very lengthy side quest in terms of distance traveled. However, it is worth it to receive the Mistrial of the Gull in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. The weapon does insane damage with its amplified shots.

