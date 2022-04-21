How to obtain the Eight Piece weapon in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

The Eight Piece is an assault rifle in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands that overheats if it is fired for too long.

However, overheating doesn't mean the same thing in this Borderlands spin-off as it does in other games. When the Eight Piece overheats, it starts to fire magical missiles. The more it overheats, the more rapid the missiles become.

It has even crazier properties than that, and players can uncover them all by completing a mission. Players have to finish the side quest known as A Wandering Aye to get the Eight Piece.

Guide to obtaining the Eight Piece assault rifle in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

The quest for the Eight Piece starts on the docks in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (Image via Gearbox Software)

The Eight Piece assault rifle is a unique weapon with wild attributes. It is one of the many weapons in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands that players have to truly see to believe.

Luckily, the Eight Piece isn't too hard to come by. It will take some time to sift through the main story campaign, but eventually, the side quest that rewards the Eight Piece assault rifle will become available.

The side quest is known as A Wandering Aye. It is provided by Bones Three-Wood in Crackmast Cove and requires players to rescue their first mate, who has been kidnapped by Long Bronzed Gilbert.

How to complete A Wandering Aye

Meet with Bones Three-Wood at Crackmast Cove in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (Image via Gearbox Software)

Bones Three-Wood is a character that players will come across in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. In A Wandering Aye, he needs help rescuing his first mate, and the player is the only one tough enough for the task.

Here's how to complete A Wandering Aye and receive the Eight Piece unique assault rifle:

From the entrance of Crackmast Cove, follow the path to the large open space

Take a right to reach Scallywag Landing

Move through Scallywag Landing and find the ghost ship at the dead-end

Speak to Bones Three-Wood and then drop down onto the dock to find the Witch Doctor sleeping

Jump down even further and fire the cannons continuously until the Witch Doctor wakes up

Speak to the Witch Doctor after she wakes and head to the Scallywag Landing fast travel location

The Witch Doctor will be waiting there now and will provide the Hex Caster

Go to the small campsite in Wrecker's Bane and place the Hex Caster there

Defeat the skeletons that appear and collect the Cured Essence

Move back through Wrecker's Bane, and the Witch Doctor will open a wooden gate

Go through with the Witch Doctor and defeat the serpent enemies

Survive the skeleton enemies that attack and notice that Gilbert has Plot Armor and will escape

Everything required to create the curse has now been collected, so head to the cauldron and do so

Head into the portal that appears after creating the curse

Head straight and go past the skull-shaped rock

Fight the skeletons after turning them into crabs and go into the cave

LeChance and Gilbert are there, but waves of skeleton enemies must first be defeated

After the battle, check on LeChance in the water

From there, head back outside and use the Hex Caster on Long Bronze Gilbert

Gilbert will transform into a giant crab and will be immune to damage to start the battle

Take out his crew and once Gilbert becomes vulnerable, decimate him

Take the portal that will appear after Gilbert is defeated

Talk to LeChance, who is now a spirit after being dropped into the water

Curse Three-Wood, watch as the Witch Doctor kills him, and say goodbye to end the quest

This is one of the longest side quests in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, but it is absolutely worth completing to obtain the Eight Piece assault rifle. On top of its magical missiles, it also fires crossbolts that stick into enemies.

Long Bronze Gilbert is a fairly easy boss to defeat in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (Image via Gearbox Software)

When a target is hit with a crossbolt from the Eight Piece, it will take more damage. The more crossbolts stuck in the adversary, the more damage the enemy will take.

This weapon can deal a lot of damage in a matter of seconds. All players are recommended to make it a priority to help Bones Three-Wood, even though it ends with his demise.

