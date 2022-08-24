How to get the Nemesis Simulacra in Tower of Fantasy

The Nemesis Simulacra is a very rare SSR drop that is paired with the Venus weapon in Tower of Fantasy.

A Simulacra is the player's representation of a character found in the game. Essentially, they are equipable characters that players can use alongside their specific abilities and weapons.

Nemesis is a Support Simulacra that has become one of the most sought-after items in the game. However, it is a limited-time drop, so players need to act fast to obtain it via the Rebirth of Clemency event.

Tower of Fantasy players only have until September 1 to obtain the Nemesis Simulacra

A look at the Nemesis Simulacra in Tower of Fantasy (Image via Perfect World)

Players have until September 1, 2022, to unlock the Nemesis Simulacra. This is when the Rebirth of Clemency launch event ends. The SSR drop may return in a future event, but that has not been confirmed.

Players can spend Red Nuclei in this limited-time event, as opposed to Black and Gold Nuclei used in the regular shop. Every 10 Red ones spent gives around a 2% chance of pulling an SSR drop.

If an SSR drop is in the cards, there is a 50% chance that it will be the Nemesis Simulacra. A guaranteed SSR drop is available after 80 Red Nuclei have been used, so this is when the 50% chance is a sure thing.

If the 50% chance doesn't provide the Nemesis Simulacra, Tower of Fantasy players can keep on trying by spending 80 more Red Nuclei.

Alternatively, Nemesis can be bought outright with 120 Flame Gold.

Flame Gold is the event's version of Black Gold. Every Red Nucleus that is used to purchase a Rebirth of Clemency banner provides one Flame Gold. After spending 120, players will have enough to simply buy Nemesis.

How Rebirth of Clemency works

SSR characters and weapons are in the top tier of all items in Tower of Fantasy. Players often reroll until they receive an SSR drop.

There isn't a need to reset completely in order to reroll during the Rebirth of Clemency event. Instead, players can just keep pulling banners until they get what they want. This can be done until the Rebirth of Clemency event ends and another Tower of Fantasy limited-time event begins.

As previously mentioned, spending a Red Nucleus will give up to a 2% chance of pulling an SSR weapon. With every 10 Red Nuclei used, players are guaranteed an SSR pull. With 80 Red Nuclei spent, an SSR drop will be granted.

Red Nuclei are only available during this event and come at a cost of 120 Dark Crystals. Red Nuclei bundles can also be purchased with Tanium. These are both premium currencies in the game.

Tanium costs real money. Dark Crystals, though they can be purchased, are obtainable through simply playing Tower of Fantasy. Players will need a lot of them to get the Nemesis, though.

Players will be looking at 12,000 Dark Crystals to hit the 80 Red Nuclei mark and up to 18,000 for the option to purchase the Nemesis Simulacra. Keep an eye on the in-game timer for the event to not miss out on this SSR pull.

